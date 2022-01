Julia Fox and Kanye West have seemingly confirmed they are dating with an intimate photo shoot and new essay, in which the actor shared details about the new couple’s extravagant dates.According to Fox, who described her week-long relationship with the rapper in a piece for Interview magazine titled: “Date Night,” West has gone above and beyond in the brief time they’ve known one another, as she revealed that he gifted her an “entire hotel suite full of clothes” on their second date.“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me,” the Uncut Gems star wrote of the gesture, which took...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO