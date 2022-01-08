ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Inside the gothic home of late vampire novelist Anne Rice – a former chapel and orphanage with stained glass

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30iSla_0dgOy02j00

FOLLOWING the death of famed novelist Anne Rice on December 11, 2021, fans have been given an inside look at her former home – and it’s every bit as quirky as one might imagine.

Purchased by Rice in 1993, the 19th-century red-brick building was once both an orphanage and a Catholic girl’s school, but the author turned it into the largest home in New Orleans – taking up an entire city block.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mo73b_0dgOy02j00
Anne Rice rose to fame after she wrote Interview With The Vampire Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115UET_0dgOy02j00
She bought her stunning home in 1993 Credit: Jam Press

The 47,000 sq ft building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was used by Rice to host charity fundraisers and give public tours.

Inside, she used the section of the home – now dubbed The Chapel – that was used for religious services during the orphanage days to house her extensive doll collection.

Following her husband’s death, the author decided to downsize and sold the building to developers in 2018, who have since converted the home into luxury condos.

The Chapel now boasts 5,000 sq ft of space, with three bedrooms, five baths, and stunning stained glass windows.

The stunning Great Room takes advantage of the condo’s two stories and cathedral ceilings, while an open floor plan seamlessly integrates the living and dining areas.

Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art kitchen includes Thermador appliances, Berloni cabinets, a butler’s pantry, and a wine room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKrqG_0dgOy02j00
It holds much of its original architecture Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41DyJ5_0dgOy02j00
It was previously a church Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4VYo_0dgOy02j00
It was also an orphanage at some point Credit: Jam Press

The spacious master suite features high ceilings and a walk-in closet, plus a bathroom with dual vanities, heated mirrors, and a 16-jet shower.

The home also sports a library, den, laundry, and theatre.

Top-of-the-line community features such as an in-ground pool, beautifully landscaped grounds, multiple galleries, gated parking, on-site security, ample common areas, and an elegant courtyard complete the experience.

Rice, who wrote the 1976 novel Interview With The Vampire, died last month at the age of 80 due to complications from a stroke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvtMw_0dgOy02j00
There is stunning stained glass all around Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZErow_0dgOy02j00
High ceilings are another characteristic Credit: Jam Press

The famed writer adapted the screenplay from her novel into a film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994, as well as writing a number of other gothic texts – selling more than 150 million books.

She was laid to rest at a family mausoleum in New Orleans, the city she was born in.

As well as the condo, Rice also owned an 1880’s Saint Charles Avenue mansion nearby which is believed to be haunted.

Fans have flocked to the area to retrace the steps of her characters and take in the city’s spooky ambiance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhovC_0dgOy02j00
The home was built in the 19th century Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azPYK_0dgOy02j00
The bathrooms are beautifully decorated Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmwTu_0dgOy02j00
It has multiple spaces for activities Credit: Jam Press

