Kenny Agostino, Mount Olive native, invited to join U.S. Olympic hockey team

By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record
 1 day ago

Kenny Agostino has already lived his childhood dream of playing in the National Hockey League. He'll add a new chapter next month, when he represents Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Some of the invited players were first reported by DailyFaceoff.com, and confirmed by a person with knowledge of the situation. A USA Hockey representative said the complete, 22-man team may be announced as soon as Thursday.

A 29-year-old left wing from the Flanders section of Mount Olive, Agostino is in his first season with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the Russian Kontinental Hockey League.

With 20 goals and 20 assists in 46 games for the Torpedo, Agostino ranks 10th in the KHL in points — the top American in the league, and No. 1 on his team.

Agostino graduated from Delbarton in 2010 as the school's all-time leading scorer, with 50 goals and 33 assists as a senior.

"(The Olympics) is perfect for his game, playing on a bigger sheet, having an opportunity to puck possess and make plays," Green Wave coach Bruce Shatel said. "When he was given opportunities in the NHL, it was only human nature for him to be concerned, 'Did I play well enough to stick for another game?' When you have that in the back of your mind, constantly fighting for another day, it's hard to play at the level you're capable of. In the Olympics, he's going to have a ton of pressure to perform for your country, but he's not going to worry about being re-signed, or play in your next game. I think you're going to see great things from him at the Games."

Morris/Sussex hockey: Montville hockey to play for mental health awareness

Olympics: Morgan Pearson's stirring anchor leg helps U.S. win silver in mixed relay triathlon

Originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Agostino was part of a blockbuster trade to Calgary leading up to the 2013 Frozen Four with Yale. He helped Yale win the NCAA title as a junior — the school's first in any team sport — then turned pro after his senior season, signing a two-year contract with the Flames.

Agostino made his NHL debut on March 21, 2014, but appeared in only 10 games with the Flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYPS3_0dgOxvnK00

He totaled eight goals and 22 assists in 86 NHL starts with Calgary, St. Louis, Boston, Montreal, and the Devils. He was named the AHL MVP after an 83-point season with the Chicago Wolves in 2016-17 as a member of the Blues organization, but his production dropped off with Boston's AHL affiliate the following year.

Agostino signed a one-year deal with the Torpedo in June, then extended his contract for a second season on Dec. 28.

On Dec. 22, the NHL announced its players would not participate in the Olympics. The league had planned an Olympic break, but was forced to reschedule dozens of games due to COVID outbreaks.

Team USA begins play Feb. 10 against host China, followed by Canada and Germany in the Group A preliminary round. Qualification playoff games will be Feb. 15, followed by quarterfinals and semifinals. The gold-medal game is scheduled for Feb. 20.

Jane Havsy is a storyteller for the Daily Record and DailyRecord.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.





This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Kenny Agostino, Mount Olive native, invited to join U.S. Olympic hockey team

