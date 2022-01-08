ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC man sentenced to 12 years in 2020 fatal shooting

By Jack Anstine
 1 day ago
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday for a 2020 fatal shooting, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

In November, Caylon D. Dudley, 26, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for the shooting of 18-year-old Damen Taylor.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Dudley to 12 years on the voluntary manslaughter conviction and five years on the armed criminal action conviction. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to court records, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the shooting on April 1, 2020, in the 3400 block of East 39th Street.

Witnesses told police that Dudley and Taylor were fighting prior to the shooting.

Records state that Dudley said he pulled the weapon after Taylor began hitting his brother.

Dudley fled the scene after the shooting occurred, according to witnesses. Police later recovered video that identified him.

1 dead, 2 injured Friday in KCMO crash

Update | The adult female passenger was pronounced dead Friday due to injuries, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. Original story | A single-vehicle collision around noon Friday just west of Truman Road and Cleveland Avenue resulted in life-threatening injuries.
