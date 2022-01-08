ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Oh, snap: This week's best photos

By The Daily Memphian Staff
 1 day ago

Tigers on a roll

University of Memphis guard Earl Timberlake (0) goes up for a layup during a Jan. 4, 2022 game against the University of Tulsa at FedExForum. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak against the Golden Hurricane. The Tigers have now won three of their past four games after enduring a four-game losing streak. Geoff Calkins writes about why Coach Penny Hardaway was disappointed, despite the win.

A good week for the Grizz

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (middle) drives for a layup against Detroit Pistons defenders Isaiah Stewart (left) and Cade Cunningham (right) during action on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The Memphis Grizzlies are off to their best start through 40 games since the 2014-15 season. Geoff Calkins says Ja Morant is so incandescent, he makes every night a memory. And you can listen to Grizzlies beat writers discuss the team’s witting streak.

Hot soup? Sounds good

A meal at Pho 4 Ever in Cordova might include bun bo Hue, a soup that comes with a plate of add-ins such as shaved curls of banana flower; the banh mi is a traditional Vietnamese sandwich. (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

Pho 4 Ever in Cordova offers an extensive menu Jennifer Biggs says the food and the service are promising.

A place to call home

A tiny house was built by Homes for Hearts in Orange Mound. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Homes measuring around 280 square feet are planned for cottage courts in Raleigh, Orange Mound and other neighborhoods to provide housing for homeless Memphians .

Herrington: How should the Grizzlies approach the trade market?

The Grizzlies are in the first season of a real competitive window, one they hope will be open for a while and one they hope will open even wider in the near future. For the Grizzlies, the focus is no longer on “the future.” But it’s not just on the present season either. It’s on an extended moment. What maximizes the totality of the Ja Morant Contending Era?
