Oh, snap: This week's best photos

Tigers on a roll
The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak against the Golden Hurricane. The Tigers have now won three of their past four games after enduring a four-game losing streak. Geoff Calkins writes about why Coach Penny Hardaway was disappointed, despite the win.
A good week for the Grizz
The Memphis Grizzlies are off to their best start through 40 games since the 2014-15 season. Geoff Calkins says Ja Morant is so incandescent, he makes every night a memory. And you can listen to Grizzlies beat writers discuss the team’s witting streak.
Hot soup? Sounds good
Pho 4 Ever in Cordova offers an extensive menu Jennifer Biggs says the food and the service are promising.
A place to call home
Homes measuring around 280 square feet are planned for cottage courts in Raleigh, Orange Mound and other neighborhoods to provide housing for homeless Memphians .
