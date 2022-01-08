Oh, snap: This week's best photos

Tigers on a roll

University of Memphis guard Earl Timberlake (0) goes up for a layup during a Jan. 4, 2022 game against the University of Tulsa at FedExForum. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak against the Golden Hurricane. The Tigers have now won three of their past four games after enduring a four-game losing streak. Geoff Calkins writes about why Coach Penny Hardaway was disappointed, despite the win.

A good week for the Grizz

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (middle) drives for a layup against Detroit Pistons defenders Isaiah Stewart (left) and Cade Cunningham (right) during action on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The Memphis Grizzlies are off to their best start through 40 games since the 2014-15 season. Geoff Calkins says Ja Morant is so incandescent, he makes every night a memory. And you can listen to Grizzlies beat writers discuss the team’s witting streak.

Hot soup? Sounds good

A meal at Pho 4 Ever in Cordova might include bun bo Hue, a soup that comes with a plate of add-ins such as shaved curls of banana flower; the banh mi is a traditional Vietnamese sandwich. (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

Pho 4 Ever in Cordova offers an extensive menu Jennifer Biggs says the food and the service are promising.

A place to call home

A tiny house was built by Homes for Hearts in Orange Mound. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Homes measuring around 280 square feet are planned for cottage courts in Raleigh, Orange Mound and other neighborhoods to provide housing for homeless Memphians .