Seductive couple Jade and Ricky apart: ‘I never expected’

By Hannah Patton
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky and Jade come in temptation island relationship and soon moved on together when they got home. Early last year, they revealed via Instagram that they had their first “baby”: Chihuahua Gizmo. The two wrote in their Instagram post: “We never expected...

SheKnows

General Hospital Alum Is Heading for a Real-Life Wedding: ‘She Said Yes’ — Plus, That Ring… Wow!

Zac Garred popped the question to Allison Boyd. On General Hospital, the wedding of Levi and Maxie was one of Port Charles’ grandest disasters, what with hostages being taken and the groom being revealed to be a nefarious villain and all. But we have a hunch that the nuptials of the baddie’s former portrayer Zac Garred and newly minted fiancée Allison Boyd are going to be a whole lot sweeter.
Tegel Beckand grateful for family formation: ‘Greatest happiness’

He says Tegel went through a hard time Lake Bo. The comedian and presenter apparently found happiness with his first wife Nicolette, but eventually the two went their separate ways in 2017. “I’ve had a lot of trouble with it, it kept me awake for so long. I lost my breath.”
Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
realitytitbit.com

The real reason Tammy and Phillip split after 1000-lb Sisters romance

Tammy Slaton has officially called it quits with now ex-boyfriend Phillip, despite appearing to be infatuated with him on 1000-lb Sisters. We found out the real reason why they split up. The TLC star is currently undergoing a weight loss journey, but recently, there was a slight distraction: a new...
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Disagree Over How Many Kids They Want (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Loren and Alexei are adjusting to being parents of two in this exclusive clip from their new spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. Loren and Alexei welcomed their second child, son Asher, on Aug. 16. The two are already parents to their 1-year-old son, Shai. In this clip from Monday's premiere of the new series, Loren admits she was hoping for a girl but loves being a boy mom so she wasn't disappointed, and Alexei says he's happy it's another boy because it gives them another opening to try again.
SheKnows

Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It's So Sweet and Inspiring

Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable...
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
HollywoodLife

John Stamos Mourns ‘Full House’ Co-Star & Pal Bob Saget: ‘I Am Gutted’

After the shocking news of Bob Saget’s passing, John Stamos released a statement mourning his friend and ‘Full House’ co-star. It was the news that devastated 90’s TV fans: star of Full House and host of America’s Funniest Home Videos Bob Saget died Sunday January 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla at the age of 65. Immediately, fans and friends shared their heartbreak over the news, including those who knew him best working alongside of him. John Stamos, who starred alongside Bob in Full House and then again in Fuller House, could in no way hide his pain over the news.
