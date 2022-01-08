ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Warwick police looking for suspect who fraudulently cashed checks

By Carl Sisson
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAbYL_0dgOs67p00

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are looking to identify a suspect they say broke into a vehicle, stole the victim’s checks and cashed them fraudulently.

Police say on Oct. 16, a man reported that his work van, used to transport individuals to and from medical appointments, was broken into.

He said personal documents, including a business checkbook, was taken.

A few weeks later, on Nov. 11, police say they believe the suspect fraudulently cashed a victim’s check at the Citizens Bank on West Shore Road.

The suspect is described as a white man with short dark hair, a thin beard, and was wearing an olive green North Face hooded sweatshirt.

Police also say the suspect may have had a bruise, birth mark of tattoo under his right eye.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Warwick Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Man arrested for firing rifle outside of Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have arrested a man they say fired several shots outside of a home on Sunday morning. According to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi, officers were called to a home on Indiana Avenue around 9 a.m. Verdi said a 37-year-old man had fired a riffle multiple times outside of the […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Street renamed in honor of officer who drowned

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Worcester has renamed a street in honor of a city police officer who drowned last summer while trying to save a drowning teenager. What used to be called Skyline Drive is now known as Officer Manny Familia Way. The street sign is already in place, but a formal dedication of the […]
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Crime & Safety
WPRI 12 News

Fire breaks out twice in 12 hour span at Narragansett home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Narragansett were called to the same address twice in a 12 hour span after flames rekindled from a house fire. Captain Kevin Tuthill told 12 News, crews first responded to 14 Sewell Road at 4:54 p.m. on Saturday. He said three University of Rhode Island students live in the […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fraud#The Citizens Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WPRI 12 News

Bronx apartment fire: At least 19 dead, including 9 kids

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A fire at a Bronx high-rise apartment building left at least 19 people dead, including nine children, officials said on Sunday. Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights just before 11 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the 19-story high-rise. Some […]
BRONX, NY
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy