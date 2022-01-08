Warwick police looking for suspect who fraudulently cashed checks

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are looking to identify a suspect they say broke into a vehicle, stole the victim’s checks and cashed them fraudulently.

Police say on Oct. 16, a man reported that his work van, used to transport individuals to and from medical appointments, was broken into.

He said personal documents, including a business checkbook, was taken.

A few weeks later, on Nov. 11, police say they believe the suspect fraudulently cashed a victim’s check at the Citizens Bank on West Shore Road.

The suspect is described as a white man with short dark hair, a thin beard, and was wearing an olive green North Face hooded sweatshirt.

Police also say the suspect may have had a bruise, birth mark of tattoo under his right eye.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Warwick Police Department.

