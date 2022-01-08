ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Connection Between Ben Franklin and Your Smartphone

By Takara
adafruit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSmithsonian shares how Ben Franklin’s understanding of electricity influenced modern technology. Franklin theorized that linking several jars could increase the size of...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Bird feeder PET bottle #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4237498. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Smithsonian
adafruit.com

Adam Savage Has an Epiphany About the Science of Measurement

One of my favorite things on Adam Savage’s Tested channel is when he answers viewers’ questions, or even better yet, when he just enthusiastically riffs on a subject. In this video, Adam was compelled to turn the camera on and share when he had a real ah-ha moment about the nature of precision measurement and the tools we use to try and achieve accuracy in measuring. As he says in the video, “all measurement is a compromise of circumstance” and “there’s no such thing as an actual measurement.” Watch the video to unpack these ideas further.
BEAUTY & FASHION
martechseries.com

FluentPet Introduces FluentPet Connect, a WiFi-Connected “Talking” Button System for Advancing Communication Between People and Their Animal Companions

New Bluetooth-enabled HexTiles, mobile app connectivity and improved audio capability empower FluentPet users to track and share progress in teaching dogs and cats to use their words. FluentPet, the company that is pioneering new possibilities for interspecies communication, announces the launch of FluentPet Connect, a new WiFi-connected smart system for...
PETS
adafruit.com

The Pinouts Book helps you understand components and boards

The Pinouts Book is a free PDF download contains over 300 pages of high-contrast hardware diagrams and their respective pinouts. The Pinouts Book is a free digital book created for designers and engineers as a quick reference for remembering the different pinout functions in your electronics projects. The book covers...
ENTERTAINMENT
techacute.com

Clarius Portable Ultrasound Scanners Work with Your Smartphone

Reinventing the clinical experience for its users, Clarius has introduced a new, revolutionary product to the world that provides a portable ultrasound scanner that utilizes machine learning and AI. Ever since their initial release in 2016, these scanners have been gaining a favorable reputation among doctors and various medical professionals of every specialty due to their MedTech solutions with high-quality images, low cost, and easy-to-use functionalities.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
adafruit.com

A Dali Clock made with an ESP32

Esp32-dali-clock is an ESP32 recreation of the “Dali” digital clock where the digits “melt” into one another. The Dali clock was first written in 1979 by Steve Capps for the Xerox Alto and later ported to the Macintosh. Later, Jamie Zawinski re-implemented an X Windows version called xdaliclock. Jamie’s page has a full write up of the history, including a link to a super trippy film from the 1974s that inspired the clock.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Making a Hose Holder for Your Shop Vac

Creative metalworker extraordinaire Ron Covell loves his 5 gallon shop vac. But the model he has offers no way of stowing the power cable or the hose. To remedy this, he created a looped cord and hose holder out of metal. Being Ron Covell, even this simple shop hack is well-made and handsome-looking.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Dorcas Lukwesa Designs Mobile, Sustainable Farms

Entrepreneur Dorcas Lukwesa grew up on her grandparent’s farm in Zambia, now she’s building a social enterprise there around movable smart gardens made of bamboo for farmers with limited space, limited soil and less water. Lukwesa, founder of Mobile Aquaponics and a CAMFED Association member studying at EARTH...
INDUSTRY
adafruit.com

Apple Disk II interface timing information #Apple #AppleII #Floppies

The Embedded Microcontroller site posts detailed information on the timing necessary to interface with the Apple II/][ disk drive. There is information available online on the Apple ][ disk interface, but it all appears to be somewhat incomplete to me. So here is the information that I believe is missing. I have captured these waveforms from a vintage Apple IIc computer.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Journey to the Microcosmos with Creepy Crawly Close-Ups

Get up close and personal with creatures you might have thought you were familiar with in this video from Journey to the Microcosmos on YouTube. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

A History of Airline Crew Fashion

Flight and fashion go hand-in-hand. With the advent of commercial flight, airlines seized the opportunity for their crews to look impeccable! Airline uniforms expressed the values and trends of the times. While fashion accessories may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the National Air and Space Museum, the collection captures the diversity and playfulness of flight crew dress across the decades. For visitors to see these treasures, conservators in the Museum’s Emil Buehler Conservation Laboratory are preparing the accessories for their upcoming display in the reimagined gallery America by Air, scheduled to open in fall 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Adafruit Learning System Weekly Update: New Year Edition

It has been a couple weeks since my last update, and there have been a lot of amazing new guides published to the Adafruit Learning System. Learn how to make MIDI stomping pads, learn how to make the above Pip-Boy 2040 wrist-mounted prop, build a neocontroller color grading input box, build an LED sculpture lamp, and so so so much more.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Walking ATAT #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Walking ATAT Automata. While fighting the boredom of the Covid 19 crap, I turned to the dark side to design something to keep me from buying a bunch of crap on amazon. I designed this with that in mind, everything can be printed for this assembly with the exception of 20 7/16 washers that are used as weights. I printed everything with PLA with the exception of the 2 timing belts of which i used TPU. This is a pretty time consuming print that will take about 4 days and 21 hours. The assembly drawings are attached along with a BOM (bill of materials). Super Glue is required for assembly in certain places. I can’t take credit for body upper, head or snow speeder, those were remixed for this project. Unfortunately I dont remember where I downloaded them from. Happy printing and May the force be with you.
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy