The Connection Between Ben Franklin and Your Smartphone

Walking ATAT Automata. While fighting the boredom of the Covid 19 crap, I turned to the dark side to design something to keep me from buying a bunch of crap on amazon. I designed this with that in mind, everything can be printed for this assembly with the exception of 20 7/16 washers that are used as weights. I printed everything with PLA with the exception of the 2 timing belts of which i used TPU. This is a pretty time consuming print that will take about 4 days and 21 hours. The assembly drawings are attached along with a BOM (bill of materials). Super Glue is required for assembly in certain places. I can’t take credit for body upper, head or snow speeder, those were remixed for this project. Unfortunately I dont remember where I downloaded them from. Happy printing and May the force be with you.

DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO