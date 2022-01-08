Cate Blanchett to star in A Manual For Cleaning Women, the first English-language feature by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar

Cate Blanchett has an exciting project on the way.

The actress, 52, had signed on to star in Pedro Almodóvar's upcoming film A Manual For Cleaning Women, Variety reported.

A Manual For Cleaning Women is based on a book of the same name which tells 43 short stories that center on women in different types of demanding jobs.

Getting ready for the next movie: Cate Blanchett 52, signed on to star in Pedro Almodóvar's upcoming film A Manual For Cleaning Women, Variety reported (pictured 2014)

The outlet also reported that A Manual For Cleaning Women is currently in the early stages of development with Blanchett's company Dirty Films producing the picture.

Almodóvar has directed a number of films in Spanish including Parallel Mothers which was released late last year. The film stars Penélope Cruz and was nominated for two Golden Globes.

He previously garnered two Oscar wins for Best Foreign Language Film for All About My Mother and Best Original Screenplay for Talk to Her.

While the movie will be Almodóvar's first feature film in English, it won't be his first time directing a project in English. He previously directed a short film titled The Human Voice.

Working with a sought after director: Two-time Academy Award winner Pedro Almodóvar, pictured 2021, will direct the movie

Most recent project: Almodóvar's most recent film is Parallel Mothers starring Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit

The film will unite an Academy Award-winning director with an Oscar-winning actress.

Blanchett herself has two Oscars for her acting performances. She won one for her role as legendary actress Katharine Hepburn in Martin Scorsese's The Aviator. She also won one for her performance in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine.

Not his first time directing in English: While the movie will be Almodóvar's first feature film in English, it won't be his first time directing a project in English (pictured 2020)

Keeping busy: The Don't Look Up actress has three films currently in post-production including Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio film (pictured 2018)

A Manual For Cleaning Women isn't the only project the legendary actress has coming up.

The Don't Look Up actress has three films currently in post-production including Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio film, a darker take on the well-known story about a wooden puppet who wants to become a real boy.

She's also rumored to have a a part in Francis Ford Coppola's return to the director's chair Megalopolis.

The film is also rumored to star Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Zendaya and Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor Oscar Isaac.