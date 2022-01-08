ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cate Blanchett to star in A Manual For Cleaning Women, the first English-language feature by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Cate Blanchett has an exciting project on the way.

The actress, 52, had signed on to star in Pedro Almodóvar's upcoming film A Manual For Cleaning Women, Variety reported.

A Manual For Cleaning Women is based on a book of the same name which tells 43 short stories that center on women in different types of demanding jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1vTd_0dgOrr3A00
Getting ready for the next movie: Cate Blanchett 52, signed on to star in Pedro Almodóvar's upcoming film A Manual For Cleaning Women, Variety reported (pictured 2014)

The outlet also reported that A Manual For Cleaning Women is currently in the early stages of development with Blanchett's company Dirty Films producing the picture.

Almodóvar has directed a number of films in Spanish including Parallel Mothers which was released late last year. The film stars Penélope Cruz and was nominated for two Golden Globes.

He previously garnered two Oscar wins for Best Foreign Language Film for All About My Mother and Best Original Screenplay for Talk to Her.

While the movie will be Almodóvar's first feature film in English, it won't be his first time directing a project in English. He previously directed a short film titled The Human Voice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d27n5_0dgOrr3A00
Working with a sought after director: Two-time Academy Award winner Pedro Almodóvar, pictured 2021, will direct the movie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyX9L_0dgOrr3A00
Most recent project: Almodóvar's most recent film is Parallel Mothers starring Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit

The film will unite an Academy Award-winning director with an Oscar-winning actress.

Blanchett herself has two Oscars for her acting performances. She won one for her role as legendary actress Katharine Hepburn in Martin Scorsese's The Aviator. She also won one for her performance in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoIHS_0dgOrr3A00
Not his first time directing in English: While the movie will be Almodóvar's first feature film in English, it won't be his first time directing a project in English (pictured 2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jGWh_0dgOrr3A00
Keeping busy: The Don't Look Up actress has three films currently in post-production including Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio film (pictured 2018)

A Manual For Cleaning Women isn't the only project the legendary actress has coming up.

The Don't Look Up actress has three films currently in post-production including Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio film, a darker take on the well-known story about a wooden puppet who wants to become a real boy.

She's also rumored to have a a part in Francis Ford Coppola's return to the director's chair Megalopolis.

The film is also rumored to star Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Zendaya and Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor Oscar Isaac.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Leonardo DiCaprio's New Movie is His First Rotten Film in Years

Leonardo DiCaprio as an actor is pretty synonymous with quality. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator, Inception, and The Departed are just a few of the movies he starred in that are fan favorites and became worldwide successes arguably because of his presence. The actor finally won his Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant back in 2016 and has committed to chasing Oscar gold, but his latest film is among his worst when looking at the critical rating. Don't Look Up, starring DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is the actor's lowest rated film in almost a decade.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o in ‘The 355’: Film Review

There’s ample action but less excitement in The 355, a production launched with great fanfare at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival that Universal is now dropping on the marketplace with minimal fuss. The idea for an espionage thriller led by an ensemble of women was hatched by producer and star Jessica Chastain while serving on the Cannes competition jury the previous year, sparked by the billboards lining the Croisette touting potential blockbusters, mostly fronted by male leads. The impulse to put kickass women in charge for a change is commendable, but the journeyman result suggests the pitfalls of starting with...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Blanchett, Almodovar Team For “Women”

Cate Blanchett, currently starring in “Nightmare Alley” in cinemas and “Don’t Look Up” on Netflix, has signed on to star in Pedro Almodovar’s first English-language feature “A Manual for Cleaning Women”. The project is an adaptation of Lucia Berlin’s short story collection...
MOVIES
US Magazine

Diane Keaton’s Most Memorable Roles: From ‘The Godfather’ to ‘The Family Stone’

Officially an icon! Diane Keaton has been captivating viewers since the 1970s — and she shows no signs of stopping. Following her theatrical debut in the original 1968 production of Broadway’s Hair, the California native turned to film. Her first role was in 1970’s Lovers and Other Strangers, two years before she got her big break in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Cate Blanchett and Pedro Almodóvar are Finally Joining Forces

It’s finally happening! After 42 years in the business, Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar is making his first English-language feature film and he’s tapped Cate Blanchett to star, according to a report from Variety. After months of rumors, the two will join forces for an adaptation of Lucia Berlin’s short story collection A Manual for Cleaning Women, a project Almodóvar has been teasing for a while now. Though, considering the book includes 43 separate stories about women in demanding jobs, it’s unclear what form the adaptation will take.
MOVIES
