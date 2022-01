Minor roster news on an off-day for the Calgary Flames: the club has re-assigned forward Byron Froese to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. Froese was originally summoned from the Heat back on Dec. 9. He was assigned to the taxi squad on Dec. 28, two days after the NHL re-instituted taxi squads. All-told, he spent 19 days on the active roster and 11 days on the taxi squad (and since the taxi squad counts as the AHL for cap purposes, he’s got another 11 days of waiver exemption left). He didn’t dress for a single game.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO