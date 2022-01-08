ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Mountain, NC

Water line ruptures under Beech Mountain Resort chairlift, sends 2 guests to hospital

By Ben Gilliam
 1 day ago

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJHL) – After a water line ruptured beneath a ski lift at Beech Mountain Resort, several guests got a cold shock they weren’t expecting from the slopes.

According to a statement released by Beech Mountain Resort management, a guest ran into a water and air hydrant while “snowmaking operations” were underway on Friday.

“The hydrant was under a loaded chair, resulting in several patrons getting wet,” the prepared statement reads. “Our operations and safety team worked diligently to unload the lift and drain the system safely.”

Beech Mountain management said two guests were transported via Avery County EMS to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

“We believe everyone is okay outside of the unfortunate situation,” the statement says. “And operations are on a regular schedule.”

Beech Mountain management did not comment on inquiries regarding how long the line was spraying, how many patrons were affected or why the lift appeared to continue running through the spray.

A Facebook post from Beech Mountain staff Saturday reads “Another beautiful Beech Mountain morning. “

