ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KFC employee in Georgia wins $10K for perfect attendance

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442VlB_0dgOqdu100
Great employee: Khoury Booze never missed a day of work in 2021. Because of that, he was entered into a drawing and won $10,000. ( Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

MACON, Ga. — The Colonel would have been proud.

A central Georgia employee at KFC won a drawing for $10,000 after not missing a day of work during 2021, WMAZ-TV reported.

Khoury Booze has worked at the restaurant since 1992. The five-figure bonus came at a perfect time, as he said he wanted to fix his car and take his children on vacation. But the longtime employee also has a family at KFC.

“I got a family at home. I got a family on the job,” Booze told WMAZ. “It’s just like family outside of family, so everything is good.”

According to restaurant manager Christina Braddy, every employee who did not miss a day or work got their name put into a drawing. Booze’s name was drawn, and she could not be more pleased.

“You don’t have to ask him to do a certain anything. He takes it upon himself to do it,” Braddy told WMAZ. “He comes to work every day. He gives his all.

“He’s a hard worker. He really deserved it,”

Booze said he had a simple strategy to avoid burnout and maintain his perfect attendance record.

“When I work, I work smart, not hard,” Booze told WMAZ. “So I’ll tell any young person who is out here who has a job ... if you got it, keep it. Work it. Save your money, and you’ll see what you got in the long run.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Georgia#Food Drink#Wmaz Tv#Burnout#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
79K+
Followers
86K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy