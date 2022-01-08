ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Tigray forces say Ethiopian airstrike kills 56 civilians

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has killed at least 56 people at a camp for displaced people, a spokesman for the Tigray forces said Saturday, as the country’s war continues despite the government’s talk of reconciliation. “Another callous drone...

kfgo.com

Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray party accuses Eritrea of attacking its forces

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the party that controls most of the northern Ethiopia region of Tigray, on Sunday accused Eritrea of attacking its troops. “The Eritrean military launched fresh attacks against our forces yesterday in Sigem Kofolo… located in Northwestern Tigray close to...
AFP

Aid agencies suspend work in Tigray area hit by deadly strike: UN

Aid agencies have suspended operations in an area of Ethiopia's stricken Tigray region where a deadly air strike hit a camp for people displaced by the country's 14-month war, the UN said Sunday. The raid came only hours after the Ethiopian government had issued a call for "national reconciliation", and sparked renewed appeals from an alarmed international community for an end to the brutal conflict. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement to AFP that the attack at midnight Friday in the town of Dedebit in northwestern Tigray had "caused scores of civilian casualties including deaths", according to its preliminary information. "Humanitarian partners suspended activities in the area due to the ongoing threats of drone strikes," it said.
The Independent

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.“The key to lasting unity is dialogue,” the government said in a statement on the amnesty. “Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end.”It was the most dramatic move yet by the government after the country’s deadly Tigray war entered a new phase in late December, when Tigray forces retreated into their region amid a military offensive and Ethiopian forces said they would...
Abiy Ahmed
AFP

Ethiopia announces amnesty for prominent opposition figures

The Ethiopian government announced Friday it was pardoning a number of high-profile political prisoners, including members of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in a bid to promote "national dialogue". The surprise move comes amid a lull in the brutal 14-month conflict in northern Ethiopia after a dramatic shift in battlefield fortunes at the end of last year saw government forces retake a string of key towns and the TPLF retreat to its stronghold in Tigray. "The key to lasting unity is dialogue. Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end," the government communications service said in a statement announcing the amnesty. "Its purpose is to pave the way for a lasting solution to Ethiopia's problems in a peaceful, non-violent way... especially with the aim of making the all-inclusive national dialogue a success."
The Independent

Report: Ethiopia detains many Tigrayans deported from Gulf

Officials in Ethiopia have arbitrarily detained and forcibly disappeared thousands of ethnic Tigrayans who recently were deported from Saudi Arabia a new Human Rights Watch report says as the country’s deadly Tigray conflict continues.This is the latest report citing witnesses who have described mass arrests of ethnic Tigrayans. Ethiopia’s government says it is targeting people suspected of supporting the Tigray forces who have fought the government since November 2020 but pulled back into their region weeks ago.“Tigrayan migrants who have experienced horrific abuse in Saudi custody are being locked up in detention facilities upon returning to Ethiopia,” said...
birminghamnews.net

Atrocities, War Expand Beyond Ethiopia's Tigray

ISTANBUL - What began as a conflict between the Ethiopian Federal government and a local military in late 2020, exploded into a civil war in 2021 that has forced two million people to flee their homes and left hundreds of thousands of people in famine-like conditions. The war continues expanding, with displacements, ethnic killings and mass rape in the increasingly devastated region.
Axios

Myanmar’s military accused of killing dozens of civilians

An international aid group Saturday accused Myanmar's military of killing at least 38 people, including women and children, during an attack in Kayah state. Why it matters: Myanmar's ruling military, which came into power by overthrowing the country's democratically elected government, has amassed widespread criticism for the growing violence in the region.
AFP

Ethiopia govt says no further advance into Tigray

Ethiopia's government said on Friday that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray but warned that the decision could be overturned if "territorial sovereignty" was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their Tigray stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country on the brink of famine. On Friday, the government communication service released a statement saying federal forces had secured eastern Amhara and Afar and been ordered to "vigilantly remain in areas under our control".
Ethiopia
Africa
Metro International

Ethiopian government says it will begin dialogue with political opposition

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopian government said on Friday that it will begin dialogue with political opposition figures after announcing a list of prominent opposition leaders to be released from prison. “The key to lasting peace is dialogue,” said the statement issued by the government communications office. “One of...
Reuters

Russian jets bomb rebel-held Idlib in Syria, witnesses say

AMMAN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Russian jets bombed areas near the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib on Sunday, witnesses and rebel sources said, marking a new year flare-up for the last opposition-held bastion. War planes flying at high altitude, which tracking centres said were Russian Sukhoi jets, dropped bombs on...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghan victim of U.S. airstrikes demands justice for dead grandchildren

"Five children, 10 women and two men were killed" but for the U.S. military this minor event in was just a drop in a 20-year ocean of human rights abuses and violence against civilians. KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- "The bodies of men, women and children were lying in...
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
Vice

Taliban Officials Say Their Army Will Include Suicide Bombers

The future army of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will include a special battalion of suicide attackers, according to a spokesperson from the Taliban regime. Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s deputy minister of information and culture, told Radio Azadi that the suicide unit will be active under the Ministry of Defense and will be part of the Taliban’s special forces.
