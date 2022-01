Authorities rescued 27 people from a floating chunk of ice that broke away from shore near Green Bay, Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said Sunday. No injuries were reported in the incident that happened Saturday morning north of Green Bay, in the arm of the bay that’s part of Lake Michigan, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported. Many of the 27 people rescued were ice fishing at the time of the incident.

