We’ve long said that there are two things you should never, ever make in the winter: BLTs, and caprese salads. The reasoning? Summer tomatoes are so glorious, they deserve to be the star of the show, and winter tomatoes in the past have seemed totally humdrum. But Martha Stewart, who we trust with all things food, might just change our mind. She just shared a recipe for a winter caprese salad made with tangerines, mozzarella, and, yes, tomatoes. But according to Martha Stewart Living Senior Food Editor Lauryn Tyrell, we don’t need to be scared of winter tomatoes any more. “With great hothouse tomatoes available, you can enjoy this dish year-round,” she told Stewart, and we’re inclined to believe these two food powerhouses.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO