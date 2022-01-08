ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Winter weather advisory issued in North Jersey for freezing rain, ice on Sunday

By Gene Myers, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 1 day ago

North Jersey residents can expect more hazardous weather Sunday after dealing with a one-two punch of wintry weather this week.

“You have a lot of warm air moving in up above us, but you have a lot of cold air trapped at the ground,” said Jonathan O’Brien, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. “When you get that happening it leads to freezing rain and that is what we are concerned with tomorrow, a glaze of ice forming in those areas under the advisory. That could make difficult travel conditions.”

The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for much of North Jersey. Advisories are in effect from:

  • 7 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Sunday for Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Union counties
  • 7 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday for western Passaic county
  • 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for Sussex and Warren counties
  • 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris and Somerset counties

"The greatest threat is over the northern portion of the state, but some risk exists as far southeast as I-95 in Trenton," said O’Brien.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3hWR_0dgOpLAq00

Freezing rain and icy roads on Wednesday caused hundreds of accidents , including a fatal crash on Route 3 in East Rutherford.

Weather forecasters pointed to overnight rainfall that froze on roadways in early morning temperatures just below freezing as the culprit that snarled traffic for hours.

North Jersey inch counts: How much snow did North Jersey get Friday? Here are the inch counts

Bergen County officials said at the time that road crews couldn’t pretreat roads with salt because it would have been washed away by the rain.

The current winter weather advisory warns of similar conditions.

"With freezing rain moving in we would be concerned about travel conditions especially during the morning and afternoon hours," O’Brien said.

On Friday, a storm dumped several inches of snow on North Jersey , leading to school closures and a state of emergency .

Gene Myers is a reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: myers@northjersey.com

Twitter: @myersgene

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Winter weather advisory issued in North Jersey for freezing rain, ice on Sunday

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Mount Holly, NJ
City
East Rutherford, NJ
City
Passaic, NJ
City
Union, NJ
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Winter Weather Advisory#Weather Forecasters#Extreme Weather#Northjersey
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

2K+
Followers
810
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy