Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has made up for lost time following the longest layoff of his career by carrying the sport on his broad shoulders. In an era where many of the sport’s most notable boxers are content with fighting once a year (if even that often), Alvarez used his 2021 campaign to carry out a rate of activity he hasn’t enjoyed since 2011—his first year as a major titlist. Three wins came on the year, ending with an eleventh-round knockout of Caleb Plant last November 6 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It was almost to the day two years prior that Alvarez wrapped up his 2019 Fighter of the Year campaign, in that very same arena and where he became a three-division titlist.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO