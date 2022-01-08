ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future Porsche EVs will know all about the road ahead way before you even get there

By Myriam Joire
 1 day ago
A few weeks back, we visited the Porsche Taycan factory in Stuttgart and drove a Taycan 4S Cross Turismo on back roads and the autobahn for an afternoon – good times!. But we also attended a workshop outlining some of the company's upcoming tech, and something really caught our...

