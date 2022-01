Hair loss is normal, as stressful as it can be to see your hair clogging the shower drain and sweeping long strands of hair every day. We shed at least 80 strands of hair per day on average, so it’s natural to find a good number of hair strands lying around your house. However, anything significantly more than this may be influenced by certain triggers, and it is critical to determine why.

HAIR CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO