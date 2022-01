BOSTON (CBS) — The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots for 12 to 15-year-olds. Dr. Mallika Marshall is here to answer questions parents may have. When can parents start booking appointments for their children? CDC advisory committee is expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss the pros and cons and then vote. If they vote in favor, the CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky could rubber-stamp it later that evening. That means kids ages 12 to 15 could start getting boosters by the end of the week. Remember, the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID vaccine approved for use...

