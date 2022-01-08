Two Giants Make Exits…

The New York Giants just ran what has to be the most embarrassing play of the NFL’s 2021 regular season. New York, facing a 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter, decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation. Seriously. The Giants were inside of...
The Matt Rhule era continues to hang in the balance. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Rhule’s future in Carolina seems to hinge on his next offensive coordinator hire. “Jay Glazer says Matt Rhule is not officially safe, and that his job security hinges on his ability to hire ‘a rockstar offensive coordinator,'” tweeted NFL analyst John Ellis.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley will be second-guessed for at least two decisions that took place in Sunday’s loss against the Las Vegas Raiders with many believing his second miscue resulted not only in Week 18 loss, but ultimately served as the reason Los Angeles was eliminated from the postseason.
From the NFC North to the AFC East, the firings began almost immediately after the NFL’s first 17-game season concluded. The Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday following an 8-9 season. Division rival Chicago parted with coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace after going 6-11.
The Washington Football Team is facing the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the regular season. Washington and New York have both already been eliminated from playoff contention, so the Football Team and the Giants are playing for draft spots. Prior to...
BOSTON — The wife of retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz announced the couple is splitting up. Tiffany Ortiz wrote on Instagram that she and the baseball star, known as Big Papi, "made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey." Her message did...
Former Oakland Raiders star linebacker Khalil Mack is selling his San Ramon, Calif. mansion for $2,888,888, reports Realtor.com. Mack, a former 2014 first-round pick for the Raiders, has spent the past three seasons playing for the Chicago Bears. He’s parting with a 3,641 square foot, four-bedroom, five-bath home in the...
The United States has some incredible gymnasts in the college ranks. But one Oklahoma gymnast might have just introduced herself to the country as their next big star. During a competition between Oklahoma and Alabama, Oklahoma’s Katherine Levasseur attempted the vault. With a flawless hop and some brilliant spins in the air, she executed her move with a perfect 10.
The Patriots might get another boost from Mother Nature in Saturday's wildcard game against the Bills. The slumping Patriots need all the help they can get when they face the surging Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park on Saturday for Wildcard Weekend. Interestingly, they might get yet another boost from an old friend: Mother Nature.
As the old year ended, so did the lives of two one-of-a-kind icons, one in the world of sports and the other in theology. They died four days apart, 85-year-old John Madden in California, and almost 101-year-old Dr. John W. (Jack) MacGorman in Fort Worth, Texas. (Dr. MacGorman was born on the day after Christmas in 1920, and died on Christmas Eve, 2021.)
