PISD Menu

 2 days ago

Breakfast Menus for Grades K-12 Lunch Menus for All Grades Unless Noted Otherwise At...

www.perrytonherald.com

Arby's Adds New Sandwich to Menu

A new sandwich has joined the Arby's menu lineup. The fast-food chain has capped off 2021 with the introduction of the new Brisket Bacon 'n Beef Dip Sandwich. The sandwich is the chain's latest limited-time sandwich and is available at participating Arby's locations nationwide for a limited time. The new...
backpacker.com

Cooking Bacon and Eggs in a Paper Bag Is Your New Camping Party Trick

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. This hearty combo tastes even better in the woods than it does in the diner. Whip it up over a campfire, and you’ll not only impress your buddies–you’ll have a no-pot meal with zero cleanup (eat right out of the bag!). The paper won’t ignite if you make sure it’s wet before cooking–here, bacon grease does the trick–but it might smoke a bit. Try it with these two techniques: one for the trailhead, one for the trail.
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Reheat Pizza So It Tastes Fresh From the Oven

Pizza is delicious every which way: fresh out of the oven or even cold the next day! However, if you have a few leftover slices and 15 minutes to spare, check out these tips on how to reheat pizza (homemade or takeout!). You'll bring back all that hot and cheesy deliciousness that made your slice gooey and glorious in the first place.
EatingWell

31 Healthy Soups to Make in January

We've pulled together 31 delicious soup recipes, one for each day in January. These soups highlight seasonal produce, including turnip, potatoes and winter squash. Recipes like Comforting Cabbage Soup with Ginger and Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards will keep you warm and cozy all month long.
myrecipes.com

10 Terrific Tuna Salad Recipes

If you're searching for a quick and healthy lunch, look no further than tuna salad. Easy to throw together and great cold, these tuna salad recipes can be prepped over the weekend and served for simple meals throughout the week. Serve a scoop with crackers, over salad greens, or tucked into bread with all your favorite sandwich toppings.
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLIVE GARDEN CHICKEN GNOCCHI SOUP

Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup is deliciously creamy and takes less than 30 minutes to make. This copycat Olive Garden soup recipe tastes just like the restaurant version!. Gnocchi are essentially little potato dumplings. You can make your own, or do what I do and buy a package that is ready to use. Gnocchi can usually be found in the refrigerated section at the grocery store near the cheese.
ABC 4

Stuffed Bell Pepper Soup

(Good Things Utah) A take on classic stuffed peppers, with all the flavor and none of the fuss, this soup is perfect for cold winter days. Brimming with fresh vegetables and lean protein, it’ll fit into your healthy New Year’s eating plan too. Ingredients:. 2 tablespoons olive oil.
Vice

Sunday Gravy Recipe

3 (28-ounce|794-gram) cans San Marzano tomatoes, hand crushed with. kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. 2 pounds|900 grams rigatoni (or your favorite pasta) Pat all the braciole, sausage, eye of round, and pork tenderloin dry with paper towels. Heat ½ cup|125 ml olive oil and 4 cloves of the smashed garlic in a large saucepan over medium. Increase the heat to medium-high and, using tongs and working in batches, sear the meats, turning frequently, until nicely browned all over, about 15 minutes. As the garlic cloves turn golden-brown, remove them from the pan and discard.
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – Jan 3-7, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for Dec. 27-31, 2021, includes:. Monday – Beef Spaghetti, English Peas, Garlic Sticks. Tuesday –...
womenslifestyle.com

Warm Up with Classic Comfort Foods Beet Lentil Chili, and Loaded Chicken Bake

With plenty of cold-weather events and gatherings to celebrate alongside loved ones, one classic way to warm up the crowd is hot, comforting food. Soups, chili, casseroles, stews and more provide perfect ways to shake off the chill that comes with the season. Ideal for serving family and friends after...
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu For January 5, 2022

FRIED CABBAGE (DOLLARS)- the more the merrier. BLACKEYED PEAS (PENNIES)- to jingle in our pockets. CREAMY GRAPE SALAD (12 EATEN AT MIDNIGHT)-good luck for each month in 2022) CORNBREAD MUFFINS (GOLD)-a precious metal that enriches. ALMOND GOOEY BUTTER CAKE (SWEET)- poetic license for a sweet 2022. BE CAREFUL! KEEP DISTANCES!...
Popculture

Dunkin' Rings in 2022 With New Menu Items

Dunkin' kicked off the new year with a brand new menu lineup! As the hours ticked down to midnight on New Year's Eve, the beloved coffee chain was busy squaring up its all-new 2022 Winter Menu, which boasts a slew of new menu items, including the guaranteed to be a favorite Omelet Bites and the brand new Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte.
thepioneerwoman.com

Air Fryer Steak

The air fryer isn't just for frying! It’s also an incredibly handy tool to replace roasting in the oven or cooking on the stove. This air fryer steak recipe can save your house from a smoke-filled searing episode and still deliver a crusty, perfectly cooked steak. Pair with a potato side, and you're on your way to a hearty meal.
goodhousekeeping.com

Steak Au Poivre

Chefs can’t seem to agree on the origins of steak au poivre, a decidedly French dish consisting of steak crusted with peppercorns, pan-fried, and served with a creamy sauce to complement the spicy flavor. In 1950, after Émile Lerch claimed in La Revue Culinaire magazine that he’d invented it in 1930, letters poured in from other chefs insisting that they’d created it. Regardless of its genesis, the steak house classic is a simple and warming winter meal!
KWQC

What’s on the menu for New Years Eve?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Texas Roadhouse’s Matt Johnson demonstrates how to make a delicious Prime Rib to ring in the New Year!. 3-6 pounds Prime rib (boneless) 1. Remove prime rib from packaging and place in a large container. 2. Combine all remaining ingredients in a stainless-steel bowl and...
cnycentral.com

What's on the menu?: Breakfast Nachos with Spatchcock Funk

In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make breakfast nachos. Watch the clip above for instructions. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube Page. Matt Read of Spatchcock Funk will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings at 7 am...
