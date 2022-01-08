ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Senior News

perrytonherald.com
 2 days ago

We had our first board meeting of the year, and as promised, there are some...

www.perrytonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
morgancountypress.com

Festive For the Senior Lunch

Susan Ryan went with the festive look, Tuesday, Dec. 21, as she helped with the Senior Lunch at the Stover United Methodist Church. After baking several of the pies she brought for dessert in her own kitchen, Ryan helped out in the kitchen at the Methodist Church during the Senior Lunch.
STOVER, MO
perrytonherald.com

PISD Menu

Breakfast Menus for Grades K-12 Lunch Menus for All Grades Unless Noted Otherwise At PJH and PHS Students Have a Choice of Salad Entree, Fruit & Milk for Lunch Each Day Monday, Jan. 10: Breakfast: Cinnamon roll and bacon or cereal and toast, fruit, fruit juice, milk. Lunch: Tacos, salsa, cheese, lettuce, cheese, pinto beans, corn, fresh orange, pudding, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 11: Breakfast:…
FOOD & DRINKS
stocktonsentinel.com

Senior Center

The menus for the week beginning Monday, January 3rd, are as follows: Monday—Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, bread, peaches. Tuesday—Ham and beans, spinach salad, cornbread, pears. Wednesday—Turkey ala king, brussel sprouts, biscuit, hot cinnamon apple slices. Thursday—Tater tot…
FOOD & DRINKS
stocktonsentinel.com

Senior Center

The menus for the week beginning Monday, January 10th, are as follows: Monday—Swiss steak, rice, seasoned carrots, bread, strawberries. Tuesday—Harvest turkey soup, orange/pineapple salad, crackers, brownie. Wednesday—Goulash, mixed vegetables, bread, tropical fruit. Thursday— ham and potato…
FOOD & DRINKS
mycouriertribune.com

SENIOR NEWS LINE: Time to look out for No. 1

Depending on where you live, you might be required to delay surgery because the hospital is full of COVID patients. That’s the news that’s spreading around the country. It gets worse. If you have an emergency, the ambulance might be a long time in coming because they don’t have enough EMTs, or they might have to come from an adjacent town.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy