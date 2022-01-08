Teaching an old dog new tricks: Adopting senior dogs

The litter of puppies that were almost born in the KFR studio is now available for adoption. A little over a month ago, Katie Timber of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan brought a small pregnant dog into the KFR studio for Dog Days. Minutes after we turned the mics off, that pregnant dog went into labor. Hilda is one of 6 very lovable babies in that litter and she is looking for a furever home. This pretty puppy loves other dogs and kids. She really love babies. Side note: she is terrified of cats.
ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) — It's a situation all too familiar… Lollypop Farm is full, yet again. The animal shelter says this time they are at full capacity with dogs. Twenty dogs are available for adoption, which the humane society says is unusually high compared to last year. “Usually...
Are you considering adding a new pup to your family but want one that is friendly around other dogs and people? Do you want to know which dog breeds are the friendliest and which you should pick if you are trying to socialize them with other dogs or people?. First-time...
Calling all hound lovers: Look at this beauty named Bailey! She is a 7-year-old redtick coonhound who loves car rides and long sniff walks. Bailey loves to run and play, so a big fenced-in yard would be her dream. She is best suited for a home with adults only, or with older children, and no other pets. Bailey will bring you lots of happiness and fun, and she deserves all the love you have to give!
‘Tis the season to reflect on 2021 and remember all the wonderful dogs and cats who, due to the Tribune’s Pet Tales column, found homes. Each of these critters was being overlooked, but because of you, nearly all of them were adopted — thank you, Tribune staff and Pet Tales readers.
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting his front...
Pet adoption rates soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. The desire to adopt was so significant that animal shelters around the country nearly emptied. According to Dr. Elizabeth Berliner, an associate clinical professor and the director of the Maddie's Shelter Medicine Program at Cornell University, as many as one in five pet-owning homes adopted a new pet during the pandemic.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits at Animal Friends are ending their 2021 with new hope for 2022.
Animal Friends’ New Year’s Rescue returned in 2021 after a hiatus last year. It was the 25th year they’ve held the event.
The newest residents came to Animal Friends from partner groups all over the region which brought 58 new friends to the shelter to clear space so rescues can continue next year.
Supporters and volunteers romped with adoptable dogs and cats and visited the “bun run” to meet the rabbits looking for their forever homes.
If you’re considering starting the new year with a new friend, now is a perfect time.
“We always encourage people around the holidays and right after the new year to bring the whole family out to meet our animal residents. If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, the dogs, cats and rabbits here are always eager to meet people and to find loving homes,” said Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer Cody Hoellerman.
The organization says if you can’t adopt a new friend, you can help them continue their lifesaving work with donations.
Farm animals don’t usually come to mind when we think of our favorite pets, but it turns out cows are just as affectionate and adorable as any other furry friend. Cows are very curious animals that possess a lot of very human qualities. Like us, some cows are social — both with other members of their herd and with humans and other animals — while some are more reserved and shy. No matter what their individual personalities may be, cows can be great company. And yes, they even enjoy a good snuggle from time to time!
Lots of puppies were adopted during the holidays, some as Christmas presents from parents to surprise children. Nothing can be more joyful that a happy bouncing young canine, full of fun and frolic. However, patience and prevention are needed to prevent frustration for you and danger to your new puppy.
Meet Aristotle! This Philosopher is available January 8, 2022! He is a 47-pound, 7-month-old, German shepherd dog/mastiff mix. His tri-brown coat is accented by a cream like neck stole!. Aristotle is one of three puppies that were born on May 18, 2021 and came to AAP on November 18, 2021....
Teaching your dog some tricks is a fun bonding experience for you and your dog. Watch these videos to learn some simple techniques.
CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio dog and his handler are getting national recognition for winning a prominent trick dog competition. It was a hard day's work for Eli and Leslie Gelesh at the All Breed Training Club-Akron after putting a miniature poodle’s talents on display. “You might start...
Bones takes arthritis medication twice a day to relieve pain in his legs, while Bruce relies on pills to help control his seizures. Those ongoing medical problems didn’t prevent respective owners Makayla Losteter and Jessica Sullenberger from welcoming the older dogs into their homes, but a program recently introduced by the local Cross Your Paws Rescue organization made their commitments to the aging pets less of a financial challenge.
The day a family adopts a new dog is exciting for everyone, as dogs get a second chance at a happy life and owners find a new best friend. For older dogs, especially, being adopted into a comfortable home can make a world of difference for their health and happiness.
WNY is a dog-lover’s paradise. From the dog parks to the dog-friendly patios, it’s good to be a dog in Buffalo. That said, it can be tough being a homeless elderly dog. After spending a fulfilling life in a good home, with loving parents, some elderly dogs find their ‘end of days’ in troublesome scenarios. Whether an owner passes away, or vet bills become overly-burdensome, there are elderly dogs who are suddenly uprooted from their intended forever homes, only to be placed in shelters with cages and concrete floors.
Originally Posted On: https://my-furry-friend.com/2022/01/04/potty-training-a-puppy/. Congrats on your new puppy but now the hard part could start which is potty training.Are you saying to yourself I need help potty training a puppy?. If you’re one of the 23 million American households who adopted a puppy during the pandemic, you’ve likely thought...
Adopted: Mateo, Ares and Oliver from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Taranga, Upham, and Iris from Pima Animal Care Center. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to...
The 2021 AKC Trick Dog winner has been announced, and he put on a super pawformance. (We couldn’t resist, as we’re big fans of superheroes around here.) Eli, a Miniature Poodle owned by Leslie Gelesh of Akron, Ohio, was named as the 2021 AKC Trick Dog winner in the third annual competition, which was held virtually this year due to the pandemic, which continues to wreak havoc across the dog sports calendar.
If you’re looking for a four-legged canine friend to add to your home, one of the deciding factors may be how long certain dogs live. After all, it is true that some dogs have longer life expectancies than others. Smaller dogs tend to have longer lifespans than larger dogs,...
