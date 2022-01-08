Jury acquits Houma man accused of inappropriate touching

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Dan Copp, The Courier
A Terrebonne Parish jury has acquitted a Houma man accused of child sex crimes.

Following more than two hours of deliberations Friday evening, a six-member jury found Juan Jorge Recio Jr., 31, not guilty of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Recio’s charges resulted from an investigation conducted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in early 2020.

A girl under 17 who lived with Recio for several weeks told her mother the defendant had touched her inappropriately on several occasions, prosecutors said. The mother alerted the Sheriff’s Office in February 2020 and detectives launched an investigation, which led to Recio’s arrest.

Though prosecutors said they were disappointed with the verdict, they respect the jury’s decision.

“It was a tough case because you have a minor child involved,” said Terrebonne Assistant District Attorney Gary Williams, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Chris Erny. “There really are no words for it. She didn’t get the outcome she wanted and we didn’t get the outcome we wanted. But, as always, you have to respect what the jury presents.”

Erny thanked the jury for carefully weighing the evidence during the five-day trial.

“I could tell it was difficult for the jury,” Erny said. “They were really taking a careful look at everything, but it just wasn’t enough to convict him of a felony. We appreciate their efforts. It is what it is. I really feel bad for the victim in this case. It was a tragic event for her. She really took it hard.”

Jury selection took place Monday at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, but the rest of the trial was held at the Houma Courthouse.

District Judge Timothy Ellender Jr. presided over the case, and Recio was represented by Houma attorney Teresa King.

"As with any criminal case, there are two sides to every story," King said. "When you hear about a 'not guilty' verdict, many times people wonder if the person was actually innocent.  Juan Recio walked into this situation almost two years ago as an innocent man.  Innocent until proven guilty.  By law, he is and always has been innocent. When the 'not guilty' verdict was read in open court, it was the ultimate confirmation that the state had not proven his guilt."

"The jury in this case was attentive and patient throughout the trial," King added. "It is my sincerest hope that this 'not guilty' verdict restores some faith in our criminal justice system. "

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Jury acquits Houma man accused of inappropriate touching

