Tallahassee, FL

Florida State women return to the court vs Wake Forest after two COVID-related game postponements

By Rory Sharrock, Tallahassee Democrat
 1 day ago

Florida State women's basketball returns to action on Sunday for the first time since late December.

Ironically, it will be playing Wake Forest again.

The ACC teams play at noon at the Tucker Civic Center.

The Seminoles (6-6, 0-2 ACC) were scheduled to play twice between the rematch with the Demon Deacons (12-3, 2-2 ACC).

However, the game at Syracuse on Jan. 2 and home versus Clemson on Jan. 6 was postponed due to COVID safety precautions.

These outings will be made up later this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ctD3r_0dgOnjo400

FSU women show resiliency dealing with COVID issues

Head coach Sue Semrau described this rough start to 2022 as a difficult period for the program.

"It's been one of the ultimate challenges of my career," Semrau said.

"No one in the country is playing by the same rules. We have doctors all over the country that are making decisions that affect our individual programs that are different than doctors at another institution."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BiqvY_0dgOnjo400

She also stated it had been a while since the same players were on the floor. This includes a session with just six Seminoles able to practice.

Despite these off-the-court matters, the team is sticking together to produce favorable results.

"We've been set back a couple of weeks. We still don't have everyone at practice. Last year, everyone was playing under the same guidelines. This year, it's different," Semrau said.

"Fortunately, I have a group of smart and resilient young ladies who are giving everything they have when they have the opportunity on the court."

Although this is the second encounter with Wake Forest, Semrau stresses that things are still unknown. In December, the Seminoles practiced with a different group than their current prep for the Demon Deacons.

Competing with a rhythmic flow is another concern for FSU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AiZ5b_0dgOnjo400

Injuries come with the territory. Teams know they'll have to overcome as players are sidelined with various physical ailments.

However, having player/coaches COVID issues and scheduling revisions creates uncertainty. This forces the staff to make adjustments on top of the adjustments regarding strategies.

"Even though we lost to Wake Forest, we got better against them. It has been frustrating because people are in and out. I still think we can attack Wake Forest no matter who we have out there," FSU forward Erin Howard said.

Tale of the Tape

Wake Forest won 75-69 in overtime when these squads last met Dec. 30. The Seminoles combined for 10 points in the fourth quarter and the extra session.

Jewel Spear - the leading scorer in the ACC - netted 20 points to pace Wake to victory. For the year, Spear is averaging 20.4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D97IH_0dgOnjo400

FSU had four players in double figures in this game. Bianca Jackson had a team-high 16.

Adding to Wake's .500 record in the ACC is its 47-46 win at Miami on Jan. 6. The conference losses were at No. 18 Georgia Tech (62-45) and home to Virginia Tech (66-53).

After Spear, there's a big drop-off in points. Elise Williams is second on the stat sheet with 9.4 points per game.

Morgan Jones ranks first on the Seminoles at 15.2 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFHks_0dgOnjo400

Both teams are neck-and-neck in team offense.

Wake is ninth in the ACC with a team average of 69.5 a game. FSU is 10th at 69.0.

A glaring difference between the schools is 3-point defense.

The Demon Deacons top the ACC in 3-point field goal allowed at 23%. Further down the list are the Seminoles. They're 11th in the league, giving up 31%.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2 ACC) at Florida State (6-6, 0-2 ACC)

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

When: Sunday, 12 noon

TV: ACC Network

Follow sportswriter Rory Sharrock on Twitter @married2game1.

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State women return to the court vs Wake Forest after two COVID-related game postponements

