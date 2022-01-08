ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Friday sports roundup: Fort Pierce Central's defense limits John Carroll Catholic in win

By Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 1 day ago
FORT PIERCE — Sami Rahman scored 13 points and Derrick King scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter to help Fort Pierce Central defeat John Carroll Catholic 57-45 on Friday.

In a matchup of two teams that can light up the scoreboard, stingy defense from both teams left the game low-scoring at halftime with the Cobras (10-3) holding a 25-18 lead with Aaron Delince scoring on a layup before the buzzer.

Fort Pierce Central held John Carroll to only 13 points in the second and third quarters combined and took a 34-26 lead into the final quarter after Aaron Mcleod knocked down a 3-pointer to close out the third.

King buried three 3-pointers in a row midway through the fourth quarter to stretch the Cobras' lead to 45-31 and Central would hold on from there.

Travis King scored seven points, Christian Maxon, who exited with an ankle injury in the second quarter, scored six points and Josh Williams also chipped in six points for Fort Pierce Central.

Aidan Singleton and Wilky Denaud each scored 13 points for the Rams (12-2).

Wrestling

Jensen Beach sat in second place overall behind Charlotte after hosting Day 1 of the Cradle Cancer Invitational.

The local wrestlers that earned their way through to compete for championships in their respective weight class were: Sebastian Degennaro (JB), Robert Allcroft (TC) at 106 pounds, Gian Ortiz (JB) at 113 pounds, Ryan Mooney (JB) at 120 pounds, Charlie Armstrong (O) at 126 pounds, Ryan Duguay, Mikel Pierce-Walker (JB) at 132 pounds, Jewell Williams (JB) at 138 pounds, Jacob Fleitas (FPC), Brinalli Brown (TC) and Ashton Roeder (JB) at 145 pounds, Dylan Fox (JB) at 152 pounds, Elijah Yuhas (PSL) at 160 pounds, Riley Orr (FPC) and Nate Sopotnick (JB) at 170 pounds, Jonathan Tumblin (SR), Malachi Harriel and Connor Ferreira (JB) at 182 pounds, Matt O'Hara (JB) at 195 pounds, Jose Monroy (O) at 225 pounds and Gabriel Jacas (FPC) and Jabari Yearby (PSL) at 285 pounds.

Boys Basketball

Vero Beach 54, Treasure Coast 48: Timarion Bardwell and Derrick Davey each scored 13 points to lift Vero (6-6) to a road victory. Eddrick Willis and Shawn Charles also scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Tyson Wilson and Bek Fleurissaint each scored 15 points in the loss for the Titans (7-5).

Okeechobee 66, Fort Pierce Westwood 43: Corey Wilkerson scored 15 points to lead the way for the Brahmans (10-3). Daniel Phillips scored 13 points and Jaquavious Thomas gave Okeechobee three in double figures scoring 10 points.

Torique Alford went for a game-high 20 points and Torique Dessource added 16 points for the Panthers (3-10).

Pine School 51, Master's Academy 17: JD Long scored 15 points and Tamari Reed added 14 points to lead the way for the Knights (7-5).

Girls Basketball

St. Edward's 56, Atlantic Christian 22: Alexa Soderman scored 17 points and Raina Duggal added 13 points to lead the way for the Pirates (9-3). Taylor Wolfe, Dhanika Perez and Gaby Collazo all chipped in six points and Imani Williams and Adterria Holloway added four points each for St. Edward's.

Boys Soccer

Vero Beach 3, Okeechobee 0: Daniel Gasnikov netted all three goals to lead Vero (10-4-2) to victory. Diego Hernandez, Gavin Tierney and Dominic Matkowsky each picked up one assist and Nicholas Varela posted his fourth clean sheet of the season making two saves in goal.

