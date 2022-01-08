ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

California company making pitch to buy Worcester Red Sox

By Joe McDonald, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VTdA_0dgOndVi00

WORCESTER — A California-based company is interested in purchasing the Worcester Red Sox, but principal owner Larry Lucchino said he’s not selling — for now.

The Boston Globe reported on Thursday that the company, Endeavor, which bought 10 minor league baseball teams in December, wants to buy the WooSox.

“There’s not much to say about it,” Lucchino told the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. “Teams get proposals from time to time, and it’s a compliment to our operations and to the city of Worcester that Endeavor, which has an opportunity to have their pick of the litter, has an interest in us. But we’re not going to comment publicly about anything related to it.”

When he was asked about possible negotiations between the WooSox and Endeavor, Lucchino acknowledged that he received a proposal from the company but nothing else. Endeavor is a holding company with interests in entertainment and sports.

“We haven’t talked to them in months,” he said.

According to the report, the offer to buy the team exceeded $50 million. Lucchino and his partners bought the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2015 for $25 million.

According to sources, the majority of partners immediately shot down the offer and have no intentions of selling. Lucchino, 76, said he believes, however, that it’s only a matter of time before the team is sold.

“It depends on how it develops over a period of time,” Lucchino said. “Sooner or later we are going to have to sell the team but there is no present plan to sell.”

In a statement, city spokesman Robert Burgess said the administration is aware that there is interest in purchasing the team, which demonstrates how successful its first season was.

"That being said, the City of Worcester looks forward to working with current ownership for many years to come," the statement said.

Any potential deal involves the team, not the ballpark.

According to the terms of the lease agreement between the city and the team, no transfer of ownership interests in the team shall affect the enforceability of the lease, and the team shall continue to be bound by the terms.

Also, the lease states that so long as certain criteria are met with a transfer of ownership interests, no prior approval of the city is necessary.

Those stipulations include that the team's responsibilities do not change, that Major League Baseball approves the transfer and that the ballpark would continue to be operated by the team or a qualified operator.

Any transfers of majority interest outside those criteria would be subject to city approval, "which shall not be unreasonably withheld," according to the terms of the lease.

The WooSox’s inaugural season in 2021 at Polar Park exceeded expectations. On the field, the team finished third in the Northeast Division with a 74-54 record. Off the field, fans turned out in record numbers as more than 300,000 enjoyed the atmosphere at the state-of-the-art facility.

The WooSox’s website also ranked No. 1 in all of MiLB for unique visitors (912,000), total visitors (1.6 million) and page views (3.3 million). Worcester was also No. 1 in the country among MiLB clubs in online ticket sales.

Lucchino said he’s proud of the team’s success in the city's Canal District.

“Yeah," he said, "but we would be troubled if there wasn’t somebody interested in trying to buy us."

Telegram & Gazette reporter Steven H. Foskett contributed to this report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvYrB_0dgOndVi00

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: California company making pitch to buy Worcester Red Sox

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Bob Saget: How a family tragedy turned him into an activist

(CNN) — Bob Saget channeled his grief into helping others and now some of his famous friends are doing the same in the wake of his death. The comedian who became known as America's dad after playing Danny Tanner on "Full House" died Sunday at the age of 65.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Hill

Jim Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel's request to cooperate in investigation

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.) has rejected a request from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to voluntarily cooperate with their investigation. "This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional priciples, and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Jordan wrote to committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), according a copy of the letter posted online by Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Alec Baldwin insists he is complying with cell phone search warrant

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie. At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin's cell phone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie "Rust" on October 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Lucchino
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

803
Followers
582
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy