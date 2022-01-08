California company making pitch to buy Worcester Red Sox

WORCESTER — A California-based company is interested in purchasing the Worcester Red Sox, but principal owner Larry Lucchino said he’s not selling — for now.

The Boston Globe reported on Thursday that the company, Endeavor, which bought 10 minor league baseball teams in December, wants to buy the WooSox.

“There’s not much to say about it,” Lucchino told the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. “Teams get proposals from time to time, and it’s a compliment to our operations and to the city of Worcester that Endeavor, which has an opportunity to have their pick of the litter, has an interest in us. But we’re not going to comment publicly about anything related to it.”

When he was asked about possible negotiations between the WooSox and Endeavor, Lucchino acknowledged that he received a proposal from the company but nothing else. Endeavor is a holding company with interests in entertainment and sports.

“We haven’t talked to them in months,” he said.

According to the report, the offer to buy the team exceeded $50 million. Lucchino and his partners bought the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2015 for $25 million.

According to sources, the majority of partners immediately shot down the offer and have no intentions of selling. Lucchino, 76, said he believes, however, that it’s only a matter of time before the team is sold.

“It depends on how it develops over a period of time,” Lucchino said. “Sooner or later we are going to have to sell the team but there is no present plan to sell.”

In a statement, city spokesman Robert Burgess said the administration is aware that there is interest in purchasing the team, which demonstrates how successful its first season was.

"That being said, the City of Worcester looks forward to working with current ownership for many years to come," the statement said.

Any potential deal involves the team, not the ballpark.

According to the terms of the lease agreement between the city and the team, no transfer of ownership interests in the team shall affect the enforceability of the lease, and the team shall continue to be bound by the terms.

Also, the lease states that so long as certain criteria are met with a transfer of ownership interests, no prior approval of the city is necessary.

Those stipulations include that the team's responsibilities do not change, that Major League Baseball approves the transfer and that the ballpark would continue to be operated by the team or a qualified operator.

Any transfers of majority interest outside those criteria would be subject to city approval, "which shall not be unreasonably withheld," according to the terms of the lease.

The WooSox’s inaugural season in 2021 at Polar Park exceeded expectations. On the field, the team finished third in the Northeast Division with a 74-54 record. Off the field, fans turned out in record numbers as more than 300,000 enjoyed the atmosphere at the state-of-the-art facility.

The WooSox’s website also ranked No. 1 in all of MiLB for unique visitors (912,000), total visitors (1.6 million) and page views (3.3 million). Worcester was also No. 1 in the country among MiLB clubs in online ticket sales.

Lucchino said he’s proud of the team’s success in the city's Canal District.

“Yeah," he said, "but we would be troubled if there wasn’t somebody interested in trying to buy us."

Telegram & Gazette reporter Steven H. Foskett contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: California company making pitch to buy Worcester Red Sox