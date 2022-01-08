ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

This Beginner-Friendly, Easy-to-Clean Composting Bin Has 11K 5-Star Reviews

By Kate Hull
Well+Good
Well+Good
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Nothing brings your attention to the amount of waste in your life quite like the holidays. Between food scraps from intricate recipes and recycling bags filled with empty paper boxes and heaps of wrapping paper, our collective carbon footprints tend to expand throughout the later months of the year. So as...

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
Family Handyman

5 Best Ways to Unclog A Drain Without Chemicals

There are plenty of products on the market to pour down your drains and chew through the nastiest of clogs. But those products typically contain nasty chemicals that can be bad for your health and harmful to your plumbing. So why go that route when safer and equally effective options exist?
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

This Laundry Detergent Does Magical Things to My Dish Towels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I get in the cooking zone, I’ve got every pot and pan deployed, every burner aglow, and every square inch of counter space in use. At the end of it all, one thing is abundantly clear: Keeping my kitchen towels clean is the furthest thing from my mind. In fact, my towels end up looking like Jackson Pollock paintings (if Jackson Pollock painted with food … and his elbows). They’re invariably a mottled mishmash of tomato sauce, greasy meat drippings, and black goo from my cast iron pans. I made peace with having nothing but stained towels long ago, but it turns out that might have been premature thinking.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost#Sustainable Living#Beginner#Design#Oxo
Well+Good

These $25 Amazon Sheets Have Over 84K 5-Star Reviews—So I Tried Them

When I imagine my dream bedroom setup, it's a soothing oasis of soft, neutral colors, rattan, and plenty of plants. This wouldn't be difficult for me to pull off, except that my track record with having light-colored bedding hasn't been great. I somehow convinced my ex that, yes, we could totally keep a white duvet set clean, only to have my dog throw up on it within days of its arrival...and it was pretty much downhill from there. When we broke up, I moved into a tiny, charming apartment in Venice, California near the beach...and somehow convinced myself that, despite all evidence to the contrary, I was now the kind of person who could keep expensive white bedding clean. (Narrator: she wasn't.) I purchased nice, white sheets that I thought would symbolize a fresh start, but which once again I managed to ruin. Which is how I came to find these $25 Amazon sheets.
SHOPPING
themanual.com

How to Clean Your Electric Razor in 6 Easy Steps

You may have the best intentions of keeping your electric razor as clean as possible, but if you’re running behind in the morning, there’s a good chance you’re just giving it a quick rinse after you shave rather than properly cleaning your razor. Cleaning your electric razor not only ensures the razor blades last as long as they should without becoming dull prematurely, but it’s also a critical aspect of proper hygiene to prevent skin infections.
ELECTRONICS
Kankakee Daily Journal

OVER EASY: A clean slate

There’s something about a brand new year that makes me want to wipe the slate clean, so to speak — clean house, clean diet, clean body, mind and soul — and start fresh all over again. Not that I ever do all of that. But I think...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Recipes
SPY

The 10 Best Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergents for Cleaner Clothes and a Better World in 2022

Sometimes we have a bit of a struggle when looking for eco-friendly products. We want to use products that are kinder to the earth and the environment, but sometimes we fear that while choosing ingredients that may be eco-friendly, we are sacrificing some power and ability. That doesn’t have to be the case, though. A product can be eco-friendly and also do its job and do it well. A product can be affordable and easy to use with impressive results, but also be environmentally sound. When you check off all those boxes, it means it’s time to make a change to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

What should I do with leftover paint?

Do you have tins of unwanted paint stored away at home? It turns out you are not alone. UK households have a stash of 50 million litres of paint that they are not using, a new survey by the Royal Society of Chemistry found. Nearly three quarters of participants said they had at least one litre leftover, while 5 per cent said they had at least 10.Scientists warned these unwanted tins risked harming the environment - and made suggestions over how to deal with them in a climate-friendly way.What are the environmental fears over leftover paint?The issue is most leftover...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

‘Rethinking How We Consume’: A Store’s Mission To Help People Live Sustainably

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re still searching for a new year’s resolution, there’s a new local shop that has a few ideas for you. The Zero(ish) company, a zero waste shop and “refillery” in Minneapolis, is helping people cut down on what they put in the trash. “We just start pumping it in and we’ll just use this plastic container for as long as plastic lives, which is forever,” said customer, Paul Thompson refilling his dish soap container. “It’s just a whole lifestyle of reusing and rethinking how we consume things,” Thompson said. “We definitely have people who walk in like ‘I’ve never been...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bakersfield Californian

Revisiting the green bin: Bakersfield gets ready to do more composting

Though big questions remain about Kern County's transition to greater recycling of organic waste, the primary issue looks pretty well established: Get ready for a manageable change to your daily routine. If you've got a green bin, plan on using it more frequently for a wide variety of food scraps....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Well+Good

Your Foolproof Game Plan for Organizing Your Pantry and Fridge to Reduce Food Waste

Here's a sobering statistic to kick off your 2022: The average American family of four throws out $1,500 worth of food per year, according to the National Resources Defense Council. (That's the equivalent of 1,000 pounds of greens, grains, meat, and beans.) In truth, it would be very difficult to eliminate food waste completely, but experts say that re-organizing the contents of your refrigerator and pantry may be the turnkey that helps you cut down on food waste (for good!).
RECIPES
Woman's World

This Is the Best Way To Sanitize and Reuse KN95 and N95 Masks

If you’re still wearing cloth masks, now is the time to upgrade. Experts warn that the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S., is far more transmissible than other variants, and cloth masks aren’t enough to protect us anymore. However, many of us have been reluctant to put aside our favorite cloth face masks and purchase new ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Cheese Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just because you spot a bit of mold on your cheese doesn't automatically mean you should toss it in the trash, but it is important to know when to cut your losses. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, "mold is sometimes intentionally added to many cheeses as part of the ripening process." Think blue cheese and gorgonzola. Deciding what to save and what to discard depends more on the type of cheese involved. Business Insider explains that "when it comes to cheese, perishability has a lot to do with the moisture it contains."
FOOD SAFETY
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
Islands Sounder

LookPeekPick Reviews: Easy Earwax Removal Tool That Works?

Are you drained from cleaning your ears only to discover greasy, grossly smelling and looking earwax buildup? Were you at all aware that the risk of excess buildup is higher in older ears than those belonging to the younger population? Audiologists have generally arrived at the consensus that excess buildup can induce hearing loss, tinnitus, and possibly vertigo, all of which come with their own series of discomforts [1].
ELECTRONICS
One Green Planet

What Should You Do with Your Leftover Christmas Tree?

According to tradition, your Christmas tree should be taken down by January sixth. But what do you do with it after you take it down? Depending on how festive you were feeling when you bought the tree, you might be left having to deal with an eight-foot monstrosity that is definitely not going to fit in your tiny kitchen trash can.
ENVIRONMENT
technewstoday.com

How To Add A Friend On Steam? 3 Easy Ways

It should be easy, but unlocking the feature to add a friend on Steam requires one of two things. The first one is spending money on Steam; the second one is having another person add you as a friend. New Steam users have “limited” accounts. Users who haven’t spent any...
VIDEO GAMES
iheart.com

Using Coffee Grounds in Your Garden

Wake up your garden with coffee! Do you think coffee grounds are only for acid-loving plants? Oh, no! It can be applied to just about anywhere in the garden. Trust me, the plants and the earthworms are going to love you for it! If used correctly and in moderation, spent coffee grounds are an excellent way to wake up the plants in your garden.
GARDENING
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy