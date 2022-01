Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are still working out their impending divorce. When the season first started, the Simmons drama was at an all-time high, although since that time, things have certainly subsided into something a lot more manageable. Now, the Sixers are simply looking for ways to win without Simmons in the lineup, as the team struggles to find some real consistency despite the best efforts of big man Joel Embiid.

