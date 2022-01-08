Richmond Spiders basketball game vs. George Mason postponed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders have postponed their upcoming men’s basketball game versus George Mason.

The Atlantic 10 game originally scheduled for Tuesday is being postponed due to COVID protocols, according to the release.

All tickets held for Tuesday’s game will be valid for the rescheduled date. If there is no reschedule, ticket holders will receive a refund.

Richmond’s next scheduled game is Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Davidson, tip-off is set for 9 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.