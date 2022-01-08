ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FACT FOCUS: Unfounded theory used to dismiss COVID measures

Bradenton Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unfounded theory taking root online suggests millions of people have been “hypnotized” into believing mainstream ideas about COVID-19, including steps to combat it such as testing and vaccination. In widely shared social media posts this week, efforts to combat the disease have been dismissed with just...

Mind-Blowing Covid Interview: Joe Rogan And mRNA Vaccine Expert Robert Malone On Massive Pandemic-Related Controversies

There’s an extraordinarily interesting interview that should be addressed here as well for all our readers, no matter how controversial it is. You might be aware of the fact that the mRNA vaccine expert/inventor dr. Robert Malone went on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to raise concerns over the covid 19 vaccines and also to touch a bunch of other interesting related issues.
Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just 'Move Forward' and Let Omicron 'Circulate'

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
Anthony Fauci
Joe Rogan
New Covid Variant Is Discovered – It Mixes Omicron And Delta

It’s been just reported that there’s an expert in Cyprus who has discovered a new strain of the novel coronavirus that mixes the Delta and the Omicron variants. Check out the latest news coming from Bloomberg News. What is Deltacron?. CNBC notes that Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological...
'No academic credibility': Experts debunk mass psychosis Covid theory floated by doctor on Joe Rogan podcast

Psychology experts have explained that there is “no evidence whatsoever” to show that a theory aired on Joe Rogan’s podcast about people believing in mainstream ideas around Covid is true. Jay Van Bavel, an assistant professor of psychology at New York University, was among many professors of psychology and neurological science to debunk a concept called “mass formation psychosis”.“To my knowledge, there’s no evidence whatsoever for this concept,” he told The Associated Press on Saturday. Dr Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist who claims to have created the mRNA technology behind Covid vaccines (other scientists say hundreds contributed significant...
Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
USRTK and other anti-biotechnology groups are using COVID lab-leak theory to spur opposition to life-saving innovations

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Hoping to keep their cause alive in the wake of the pandemic, the anti-GMO movement has glommed on to a lab-leak origin story for SARS-CoV-2. Their rhetoric sounds quite reasonable, at least at first glance, and centers around important issues we all should be concerned about. The organic industry-funded outfit US Right to Know, for example, observes that “we are still without answers as to how and why this virus emerged seemingly out of nowhere” and alleges that federal agencies like the NIH have withheld information about the pandemic’s origins.
Fact Check: Using water on at home COVID-19 tests gives inaccurate results

CLAIM: Pouring water on home COVID-19 tests gives a positive result, evidence that they are unreliable or that they are detecting the disease in tap water. THE FACTS: The virus that causes COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water. The tests are not made to be used with other liquids, including water, and will provide inaccurate results in those situations. Videos and photos circulating on social media show at-home rapid COVID-19 tests displaying positive results after being doused with water. One TikTok video showing a positive home test after being placed under a running faucet has been viewed more than 10 million times. It has been used to support a variety of false claims across social media platforms. It was unclear what brand of test was used. A post with more than 82,000 likes on Instagram shows photos and a video of several BinaxNOW home tests that have been used with water and have positive test results. Part of the caption reads, “Now it makes me look even deeper, is it the water???” But the videos do not show that the coronavirus is in tap water. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus has not been detected in drinking water. The coronavirus is also not transmittable through water according to the World Health Organization. The clips also do not show that the tests are unreliable. In all these cases, the tests are being used incorrectly. COVID-19 tests are designed to be used in an exact way, similar to any other medical testing devices, said Dr. Nam Tran, the senior director of clinical pathology at the University of California, Davis, who serves on the California COVID-19 testing task force. Running a sample not intended for a test can lead to inaccurate results. “The device was designed to test for a certain thing and as you deviate from what it was designed to do, it will give perhaps sometimes unpredictable results,” Tran said. In the case of BinaxNOW, which is produced by Abbott Laboratories, a user applies a solution called an extraction reagent to the test, swabs their nostril, and places the swab onto the test. If the virus is detected, two lines show up on the testing strip. According to AP reporting, some home tests result in false negatives but it’s rare for tests to mistakenly indicate a positive test result. A spokesperson for Abbott Laboratories confirmed to the AP in an email that the BinaxNOW is not for use with water or any other foods or liquids. Other liquids have different chemical properties and can lead to false results. “Spreading misinformation with deliberate misuse of a medical product during a pandemic is misleading, irresponsible and dangerous to public health,” the spokesperson said.
Most Covid-stricken anti-vaxxers in intensive care are NOT conspiracy theorists with 'weird views' but ordinary people who have fallen for 'deliberate online misinformation', says Sir Chris Whitty

England's chief medical officer said he has been left 'saddened' by the proportion of unvaccinated patients in intensive care. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Professor Sir Chris Whitty said 'the great majority' of those who were in intensive care and had not been jabbed were 'not anti-vaxxers in the ordinary sense with some really weird ideas' but had been taken advantage of by those seeking to misinform them online.
AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is "Not the Same Disease" as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
Call to end mass testing and vaccinations after booster campaign

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said...
Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
