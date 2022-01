Damaging or leaving graffiti on a historical monument like a statue, plaque, or painting on public land could become a class I felony in the state of Wisconsin. At least, that’s the goal of a bill authored by Rep. Andre Jacque (R-DePere) and Rep. William Penterman (R-Columbus) introduced to the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. The bill is a direct response to damage inflicted on historical statues during Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO