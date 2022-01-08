Denzel Ward on COVID list as Browns prepare for season’s final game; D’Ernest Johnson returning
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns announced roster moves on Saturday as they prepare for their season's last game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.
CB Denzel Ward and LB Malcolm Smith were placed on the COVID protocols list while RB D’Ernest Johnson is returning from it.
QB Baker Mayfield will also sit this one out putting backup QB Case Keenum on the field.
The Bengals also announced Wednesday their starting quarterback Joe Burrow is not playing this weekend, meaning it's the battle of the backups.
