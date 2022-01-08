ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Denzel Ward on COVID list as Browns prepare for season’s final game; D’Ernest Johnson returning

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AT1L2_0dgOlo9H00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns announced roster moves on Saturday as they prepare for their season’s last game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

One of Betty White’s final film roles might be too hard for fans to watch

CB Denzel Ward and LB Malcolm Smith were placed on the COVID protocols list while RB D’Ernest Johnson is returning from it.

QB Baker Mayfield will also sit this one out putting backup QB Case Keenum on the field.

High school hockey player dies after on-ice collision

The Bengals also announced Wednesday their starting quarterback Joe Burrow is not playing this weekend, meaning it’s the battle of the backups.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Browns Have Reportedly Made Surprising Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a surprising decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield heading into the 2022 offseason. While many expect the Browns to part ways with the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, Cleveland will reportedly roll with Mayfield as the starter heading into the 2022 regular season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns QB identifies the biggest problem in Cleveland

A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Myles Garrett drops strong take on Jadeveon Clowney’s future after missing playoffs

The Cleveland Browns are arguably the biggest disappointment in the NFL in the 2021 season. They were supposed to build on a fantastic 2020 campaign in which they made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 season, especially after acquiring Jadeveon Clowney in the offseason to give Cleveland’s defense a much-needed shot in the arm. But even a pass rush that features both Clowney and Garrett was not enough to push the Browns into the next level.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Worrisome Update On Nick Chubb

Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Covid#The Cincinnati Bengals#Fox 8 Cleveland
Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
TENNESSEE STATE
brownsnation.com

Browns Named As Landing Spot For Deshaun Watson

Disappointment and controversy make for lots of comments and conjecture, as the Cleveland Browns are learning. Especially when the quarterback is the subject of much of the debate. And so it is that the team finds themselves in the discussion of possible landing spots for Deshaun Watson. Just like they...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has once again become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns quarterback got into it with Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Cabot had reported Mayfield could end up requesting a trade this coming off-season. The former No. 1 overall pick called the report “click-bait.”
NFL
On3.com

Jadeveon Clowney receives hefty fine for tossing Chase Claypool’s shoe

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney made a bonehead decision when he elected to toss Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool’s cleat down the field after tackling him. That move garnered him an unsportsmanlike conduct foul and added 15 yards to the Steelers’ drive. And now it appears that penalty is coming back to haunt Clowney one more time. This time in the form of a fine issued out by the NFL.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
NFL
AllBengals

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Browns

CLEVELAND — The Bengals elevated eight players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Browns. Quarterback Jake Browning, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, kicker Elliott Fry, safety Trayvon Henderson, defensive end Noah Spence, offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland, wide receiver Trent Taylor and defensive tackle Renell Wren will all be active on Sunday.
NFL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy