STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When a 12-year-old Ettore Mazzei got his start in the restaurant business, he was washing dishes at Lucchese’s House of Seafood. “I worked at Lucchese’s, washing dishes for about five to six years before I cooked, became a bartender, and then moved to the front of the house. I never left the restaurant business,” he said.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO