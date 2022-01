LAWRENCE COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — UPDATE: The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect and three victims in a December 16 shooting. 17-year-old Joseph Brody Laine Garrison from Hillsboro, AL has been arrested and charged with two counts of Assault in the 1st degree and one count of Assault in the 2nd degree. He was transferred from the Department of Youth Services to the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $150,000.00 dollars.

