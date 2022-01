Two other people connected to the Australian Open have joined Novak Djokovic in being instructed to leave the country by the Australian Border Force.Djokovic has been detained since Thursday morning at an immigration facility in Melbourne after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption he had secured to enter the country.He has appealed against the decision and must wait for a hearing on Monday to discover his fate, but the furore focused attention on other exemptions granted to unvaccinated players who cited a recent infection to gain access to Australia.An Australian Border Force spokesperson told the...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO