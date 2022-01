The Raiders have defeated the Chargers in a chaotic overtime clash in the NFL season finale, booking themselves and the Pittsburgh Steelers a spot in the playoffs. The winning team will automatically advance to the 2022 NFL playoffs, with both teams needing at least a tie to secure a spot. A victory at home will extend the Raiders' winning streak and position Las Vegas as the No. 7 seed. However, if the Chargers win they will secure a playoff spot and eliminate Las Vegas.

