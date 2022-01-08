ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search Party Recap: Voyagers of True Love

By Bethy Squires
Cover picture for the articleThis is the way the world ends, not with a bang but with a TikTok house. Somehow I’ve always known. This episode is all about the shape of things to come — more about setting the stage for what happens next than anything particularly meaty or juicy. Portia and Drew end...

Related
mediapost.com

New 'Joe Millionaire' Revives Memories Of 'Hilarious' Original

If Fox’s new revival of the old “Joe Millionaire” from 18 years ago is anything like the original, then it could emerge as a breakout comedy hit. This was a feature of the old “Joe Millionaire” that I had forgotten until I unearthed some of the old stories and columns I wrote back then.
Vulture

This Is Us Season-Premiere Recap: Just a Story on TV

The sky is blue. The grass is green. The Pearsons are going to make us cry this year. Those are just some cold, hard facts, people. As This Is Us delivers its final act, we should all prepare to be emotionally devastated. It’s tradition! And with this being The End, I think we can all assume the devastation will be kicked up a few notches. A sure sign this is the case: In this episode, Kate is the Pearson exuding the most optimism and hope for the future. KATE. We should all be on high emotional-support alert.
imdb.com

Search Party Review: The Satire Pivots Wildly During An All-In Final Season

Few comedies have ever made as many hard left turns in their lifespan as "Search Party." The series, which began on TBS before moving to HBO Max, will finish its five-season run in January looking almost nothing like it did at the start. In season 1, the show followed four vapid friends as they looked for a missing college classmate. By season 5, the group has started a doomsday cult. Somehow, despite the bizarre last-minute transformation, the show still ends on a resounding high note.
Vulture

The Bachelor Season-Premiere Recap: Everybody Hates Clayton

Hello, Bachelor fans! I’m not Ali. I’m so sorry, I really am — she will be back the week after next and then you’ll get all the Patented Barthwell Wisdom we know and treasure. But for the first two weeks, you’ll have to make do with me. We’ll all muddle through somehow.
Variety

HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Features a Tamped-Down, Dazzling Bridget Everett: TV Review

In the new series “Somebody Somewhere,” Bridget Everett’s character isn’t pleased when her friend Joel (Jeff Hiller), a gay man having a crisis, shares his vision board. “Dream all you want, Joel, but this is the future,” she declares, gesturing at the beige room around her to indicate the world they’re doomed to inhabit. “We’re in our 40s. And it hasn’t happened yet, has it? It hasn’t happened for you, it hasn’t happened for me — and that’s because it’s not going to happen.” It’s a moment of nihilism on a comedy that finds a way to grace only after establishing...
The Hollywood Reporter

Critic’s Notebook: Saying Goodbye to ‘Insecure’ and Its True Love Story

The series finale of Insecure, which airs Sunday on HBO, will conclude one of television’s most charming, frustrating and at times disappointing love stories. I’m, of course, talking about the relationship between Issa Dee and Molly Carter, whose feuds and reconciliations, side-eyes and giggles anchored Issa Rae’s masterful show about contemporary Black adulthood. When Insecure premiered in October 2016, America was inching toward electing an authoritarian president and coming down from the euphoria of a Black man’s ascension to the land’s highest office. “Black Girl Magic,” a hashtag coined by CaShawn Thompson, had blossomed into a movement, but television shows focused...
thefocus.news

Why Search Party season 6 isn't happening on HBO Max

Search Party is the dark comedy series that won fans over since its premiere in 2016. The show received even more acclaim after shifting to HBO Max for its third season and attracting a wider audience. However, the sitcom won’t be returning for a sixth round – and fans want to know why.
thecinemaholic.com

Search Party Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, ‘Search Party’ is an entertaining sitcom that revolves around a group of friends in New York City. As Dory, Drew, Elliott, and Portia try to find Chantal Witherbottom, loyalties are questioned, and dark secrets surface. Soon, the twenty-somethings find their lives rapidly spiraling out of control.
Den of Geek

Search Party Season 5 Concludes a Modern Comedy Classic

This Search Party review contains no spoilers. Search Party is an unconventional series that’s followed a unique path from the start, but its fifth and final season is honestly one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen done by a comedy series. Search Party season 5 is a...
Primetimer

Search Party finds the perfect way to wrap up by purposefully jumping the shark

"It’s nearly impossible to take stock of Search Party’s fifth and final season, which lands on HBO Max this week, without revisiting its entire, wild, genre-switching, network-hopping run," says Jessica Toomer. "The show launched as an interrogation of millennial anxieties, set in the nebulous of hipster culture at the time (Brooklyn) and filled with sly, biting commentary on the self-entitlement and, simultaneously, the very real dread inherited by a generation raised in the post-Y2K internet boom. They brunched, they stalked their frenemies on social media platforms, and they found a misguided sense of purpose in hunting down a familiar face that wound up on a missing person’s poster. They fed each other’s narcissism and delusions of grandeur, but they also filled voids in each other’s lives – ones left by absentee and overbearing parents, needy boyfriends, and unfulfilling career paths. All of that still rings true for the show’s final hurrah – a trippy Magical Mystery Tour of cults, tech gods, influencer culture, and an apocalyptic event or two. For any other show, this amalgam of competing story threads would probably prove too much to handle. But Search Party’s final magic trick is to take a term we normally reserve for shows that completely lose the plot by their last season and transform it into a kind of weirdly aspirational goalpost for the next-gen of dark comedy on TV. In other words, Search Party’s final run purposefully 'jumps the shark' and, honestly, we couldn’t think of a better way for it to end."
Vulture

The Messy Honesty of Mae Martin’s Feel Good

Looking for some quality comedy entertainment to check out? Who better to turn to for under-the-radar comedy recommendations than comedians? In our recurring series “Underrated,” we chat with writers and performers from the comedy world about an unsung comedy moment of their choosing that they think deserves more praise.
Vulture

Are the Cool Euphoria Teens Doing Okay?

HBO is holding out on us. While it has released a teaser and a trailer for the upcoming season of Euphoria, it has been hiding all these other character-specific promo videos in the Instagram algorithm, to be seen only as targeted, sponsored posts. In them, we see the new boy at school, Elliot (Dominic Fike), who has a past with Rue (Zendaya) that Jules (Hunter Schafer) wants to know about. Maddy (Alexa Demie) chooses chaos, dragging a girl by the ponytail and slamming her straight into a hand-dryer in the girls’ room, and considers getting with Nate again. Fezco (Angus McCloud) doesn’t want to enable Rue in whatever she’s getting up to. And Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) is … the happiest she has ever been. Someone get these kids an after-school activity or a hobby or something!
Vulture

Station Eleven Recap: The Play’s the Thing

Station Eleven is about goodbyes in all their varied forms: protracted, painful, overdue, bittersweet, unexpected. This is why “Who’s There?” stands out from the preceding episodes. Until now, our characters have mainly bounced off each other, ricocheting into their own storylines and leaving one another behind. In this hour, we start to sense a series in search of its ending — a process that begins by getting everyone into position under the same roof.
Vulture

Julia Fox Blogs Her Date With Ye

It’s the new year and there are absolutely NO days off, even during the holidays. Julia Fox gives a glimpse into her budding relationship with the newly single Ye (AKA Kanye West), basically explaining how the peculiar pairing came to be. In her blog post with Interview Magazine, she recalls having an instant connection with the rapper on New Year’s Eve. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” said Fox, almost mirroring similar headlines of how Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian felt meeting her current boyfriend, SNL’s Pete Davidson. The date comes a few short weeks after Ye begged for Kim to reconcile their marriage.
Vulture

Chris Noth Reportedly Edited Out of the And Just Like That … Finale

Big is already scary enough without him being a spooky ghost. But that’s exactly how he was meant to appear in the finale of HBO Max’s And Just Like That …. The Sex and the City reboot had shot footage of Chris Noth’s character, Mr. Big, reuniting with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) from beyond the grave as a “fantasy element.” But TVLine reports that the show’s creative team has decided to cut his footage from the episode in light of the multiple sexual assault allegations made against Noth in the past month. The scene was filmed on location at Paris’s Pont des Arts with Noth and Parker, but the creative team decided that the “minimal footage” of Noth “was not integral to the scene, which is about Carrie finding closure via the spreading of Big’s ashes,” per sources. Representatives for Noth did not immediately respond to Vulture.
Polygon

Search Party season 5 is happier, wilder than ever

There’s something off about the final season of Search Party. Not in the a-college-friend-has-gone-missing-and-you-don’t-know-where-to-start-looking way, or the you’re-definitely-guilty-of-the-murder-you’re-on-trial-for-and-you’ve-spent-months-agonizing-about-how-to-cover-it-up way, or even the you’re-trapped-in-a-kidnapper’s-cell-and-you’re-kind-of-into-it way. Rather, Search Party’s final bow feels different than the previous four seasons because it wants to believe.
Vulture

For Himesh Patel, Filming Station Eleven Made for Some Eerie Parallels to His Own Life

Spoilers for Station Eleven episode nine. The events of HBO Max’s Station Eleven kick off when a flailing freelance writer named Jeevan, played by Himesh Patel, takes in a young actress named Kirsten, played by Matilda Lawler, amid the onset of a highly lethal pandemic. As the season progresses, we see them survive the first months alone in Chicago alongside Jeevan’s brother Frank, and we see an older Kirsten, played by Mackenzie Davis, in her new life as a wandering actress many years after the apocalypse. But it isn’t until episode nine, released on January 6, that we learn what happened to Jeevan.
