The OKC Thunder welcomed the Denver Nuggets to downtown Oklahoma City on Sunday night for a clash at the Paycom Center. The Thunder have hit a rough patch of late, even seeing their star player hit a cold stretch that matches the January winds in Oklahoma. Sunday, was no different. The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their fourth straight game, they are 3-7 in their last ten games, and are still just two games back of the Spurs for the 10th seed in the NBA.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO