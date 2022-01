The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the more interesting teams in all of basketball because they currently have a player on a huge contract who just has not played. They have been disappointing in the past few playoffs and that doesn’t look like it’s going to change because they simply just don’t have enough to compete with the other top teams in the Eastern Conference such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and at this point, the Chicago Bulls. The front office has done a terrible job in dealing Ben Simmons as they are just waiting for something that is never going to happen because he is not as good as the the front office thinks of him.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO