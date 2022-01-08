ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son found dead

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uHdz_0dgOjnTo00
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Akvarium Klub in Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 9, 2019. Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in Ireland on Friday Jan. 7, 2022, after the Irish singer-songwriter notified authorities that he had gone missing. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in Ireland on Friday after the Irish singer-songwriter notified authorities that he had gone missing.

Police said the missing person case was closed after a body was found in the eastern coastal town of Bray, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Dublin.

O’Connor posted on Twitter that her son, “the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Earlier, the 55-year-old singer had appealed to her son on social media not to harm himself. She noted that he had been hospitalized following two suicide attempts.

Shane was one of O’Connor’s four children. His father was Irish musician Donal Lunny.

O’Connor first became famous for her arresting 1990 cover of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” She emerged from an abusive family in Ireland and has been candid about her own struggles with mental illness.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Sinéad O'Connor Announces Death of Son: 'May No One Follow His Example'

"Nothing Compares 2 U" singer Sinéad O'Connor has made a tragic announcement — her missing son has died by suicide. "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she announced late Friday on Twitter. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Sinéad O’Connor criticises Irish authorities after death of son Shane

Sinéad O’Connor has criticised the Irish authorities after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane, whom she alleges left hospital while “on suicide watch”. The singer announced the news of Shane’s death on social media on Saturday, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.
WORLD
CinemaBlend

Sinead O'Connor Speaks Out After Her Son Dies By Suicide At 17

Trigger Warning: This story includes sensitive subject matter that may be hard for some readers. Veteran singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor has been incredibly candid about her personal life over the years, both the highs and even marital lows. Unfortunately, O’Connor just shared some tragic news, as she confirmed that her 17-year-old son, Shane, has died by suicide. While announcing the news, the celebrated artist also took the time to pay tribute to her beloved child.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Dublin#Missing Person#Attempted Suicide#British Royal Family#Irish#Ap
The Independent

Sinéad O’Connor calls out ‘evil’ Irish state and hospital after teenage son’s death

Sinéad O’Connor has condemned the Irish state after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane.The singer announced the news of her teenage son’s death on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”Shane had been reported missing two days before his death. O’Connor had previously said Shane was “on suicide...
WORLD
SheKnows

Sinéad O’Connor Reveals Her Missing 17-Year-Old Son Shane Has Passed Away

Our hearts go out to Sinead O’Connor, who suddenly lost her 17-year-old son Shane. On the evening of Jan 7, O’Connor announced on Twitter the news that her missing son Shane was found dead, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sinead O'Connor's Son Has Died Days After He Was Reported Missing

Sinéad O'Connor revealed some heartbreaking news about her son on Friday. PEOPLE reported that O'Connor shared the news on Twitter, telling her followers that her 17-year-old son Shane O'Connor died. His death comes days after the singer shared that he had gone missing. "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘He was a beautiful boy and I loved him’: Shane MacGowan shares support for Sinéad O’Connor after death of teenage son

Shane MacGowan has shared a message of support for Sinéad O’Connor after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane.The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer announced the news of her teenage son’s death on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”Shane had been reported missing two days before his death....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Sinéad O’Connor’s son Shane dies, aged 17

Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane has died, two days after he was reported missing.The singer announced the news on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”The Irish singer, 55, also shared the Bob Marley song “Ride Natty Ride”, with the caption: “This is for my Shaney. The light of my...
WORLD
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Dylan Scanlon: Boy found dead in Oldham was 'funny and cheeky'

A five-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Oldham was a "happy, funny and cheeky little boy", his father has said. Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead by emergency services in Elm Road just after 18:20 GMT on New Year's Eve . Greater Manchester Police said a woman...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
FIRST For Women

Queen Elizabeth Is in Mourning Again: Two of Her Ladies-in-Waiting Have Died

December was a difficult month for Queen Elizabeth, and not just because it was her first Christmas without her beloved husband, Prince Philip. As the 95-year-old monarch celebrated a quiet holiday, she also mourned the loss of two ladies-in-waiting. Ann Fortune Fitzroy, the Dowager Duchess of Grafton, died on December 3, and Diana Maxwell, Dowager Lady Farnham, died on December 29. The Duchess of Grafton was 101 and Lady Farnham was 90.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sayaka Kanda, 'Frozen' Actress, Dead at 35: What We Know

Singer and actress Sayaka Kanda died after falling from a hotel balcony in Sapporo, a city in northern Japan, on Dec. 18. She was 35. Kanda was best known for voicing Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney's Frozen. Takako Matsu, who voiced Elsa in the Japanese dub, called her work with Kanda an "irreplaceable treasure."
WORLD
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

715K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy