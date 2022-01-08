1-08-22 The Hockey Guys

FINAL CORSI NUMBERS (www.collegehockeynews.com) -Well, it certainly is nice to have those high-end picks back in the lineup. Kent Johnson, Matty Beniers, and Brendan Brisson were stacked on the top line and that certainly had a huge payoff. Just a few minutes into the game, KJ hit Brisson in the slot, and he buried his chance bar down. They created looks all night, and forced several DZTOs. Late in the third, one of those chances occurred, and Brisson returned the favor to KJ for a dunk and the lead. The trio tallied their third goal after a bad NZTO that lead to Beniers and Brisson finishing a 2v1…Brendan’s second of the game.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO