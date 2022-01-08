ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wigan star Will Keane speaks out on Charlie Wyke's 'horrendous' cardiac arrest in team training as the former Manchester United striker admits the terrifying moment 'still lives with the lads'

By Dan Cancian For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Will Keane has admitted Wigan players have struggled to overcome the cardiac arrest Charlie Wyke suffered in training, with some members of the team still profoundly affected by the distressing scenes.

Wyke collapsed during training in November and needed CPR treatment from manager Leam Richardson and the club's doctor, before being transferred to the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.

While the 29-year-old made a full recovery and has resumed some light training, Keane acknowledged the sight of their teammate collapsing was etched in the memory of most Latics players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdUL9_0dgOiqqY00
Wigan striker Will Keane revealed Charlie Wyke's collapse continues to affect Latics players

'It still probably lives with a lot of the lads. It was horrendous,' the former Manchester United forward told the Telegraph.

'The way the gaffer responded was incredible. Charlie’s just started to come in a little bit again now and it’s great to see him back.

'I’m just wishing him a full, speedy recovery.'

Wyke, who will not be available for Wigan until next season at the earliest, singled out Richardson for and club doctor Jonathan Tobin for praise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27eRWP_0dgOiqqY00
Wyke (right) suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session in November

'I feel it’s important to tell my story to our supporters and to the wider public, because my life has been saved by the actions of the gaffer [Richardson] and the club doctor Jonathan Tobin, and my story may well save another life.

'As you are aware, I collapsed during training,' he said following his recovery.

'I suffered a cardiac arrest and required CPR, and I am told it was only the quick response of the gaffer to initiate the resuscitation process and then the continuation from the Doc that saved my life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gh4Un_0dgOiqqY00
Wyke revealed the quick actions of his manager Leam Richardson (right) saved his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAYC3_0dgOiqqY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vi9Cx_0dgOiqqY00
Wyke's Wigan team-mates show their support for him during their pre-match warm-up before their League One clash with Plymouth Argyle last month

'I will be forever grateful that due to their actions – and those of my team-mates and other staff - I am here to talk to about the experience.'

Wyke was one of a host of players suffering cardiac issues over the past 12 months.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during his team's opening fixture at Euro 2020 and has been fitted with an implantable defibrillator.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero retired last month after he was diagnosed with heart arrhythmia.

Comments / 0

