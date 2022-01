Williamson County Schools families, staff and students can expect to be notified in a number of ways should the district need to close due to inclement weather. Families and staff will receive school closing notifications on their phone and in email. In addition, the information will being posted on the WCS website, the WCS mobile app, Facebook page and Twitter feed as well as through traditional news media outlets. The district aims to reach out by 9 p.m. if schools will be canceled the next day, but that may not always be possible.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO