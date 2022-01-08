Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

A pair of playoff-bound division foes square off on Saturday night with mostly pride on the line when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys (11-5) have clinched the NFC East title, but they are pretty much locked into the conference's No. 4 playoff seed after a 25-22 loss to Arizona last week snapped their four-game winning streak. Dallas will be without a key cog in the offense after wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL in the loss.

The Eagles (9-7) looked to be out of the postseason picture a month ago, but a four-game winning streak has guaranteed them either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed . Led by their league-leading rushing attack (160.4 yards/game), the Eagles seem to be peaking at the right time. However, they had 12 players go on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown during a 41-21 victory over the Eagles in Week 3. Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday:

What time does Cowboys at Eagles start?

Kickoff is Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

What TV channel is Cowboys at Eagles on?

The game will be shown nationally on ESPN/ABC , with Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analysis), Brian Griese (analysis) and Lisa Salters (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Cowboys at Eagles online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on ESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV .

What are the odds for Cowboys at Eagles?

The Cowboys are 6.5-point favorites with the over/under at 42.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

