ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer with firearm

By Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 1 day ago

Adam Parsons, 38, pleaded guilty to assaulting a Redding police officer with a firearm, among other charges, and will face at least 58 years in prison, the Shasta County District Attorney's Office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ABSJ_0dgOfQhT00

Parsons entered his plea Wednesday in Shasta County Superior Court, where the charges included carjacking causing great bodily injury, false Imprisonment and others.

The DA's office said Parsons is due to receive a total sentence of 33 years and eight months, plus 25 years to life.

"What this means is that after he finishes serving his 33 years, eight months, he will start his second sentence of 25 years to life," the office said in a Facebook post.

Parsons' sentencing is set for Jan. 19.

RELATED: Charge of shooting police K-9 dropped against home-invasion robbery suspect

The man was jailed as a home-invasion robbery suspect after being wounded during an officer-involved shooting with Redding police in December. He originally was charged with shooting a police K-9, but that charge was dropped after an investigation revealed the dog was struck by gunfire from the police officer.

Redding police said the K-9 "is at home recovering with his handler and his family."

RELATED: Redding police arrest home-invasion robbery suspect in officer-involved shooting; K-9 also shot

The case stems from a home invasion involving an 80-year-old woman on Dec. 13. Police previously said Parsons forced his way into her home by throwing a cinder block through a rear glass window, stole items and took her car.

The wounded K-9 was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today .

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer with firearm

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
Shasta County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Shasta, CA
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Shasta County, CA
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Hill

Jim Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel's request to cooperate in investigation

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.) has rejected a request from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to voluntarily cooperate with their investigation. "This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional priciples, and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Jordan wrote to committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), according a copy of the letter posted online by Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Alec Baldwin insists he is complying with cell phone search warrant

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie. At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin's cell phone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie "Rust" on October 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chapman
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

585
Followers
151
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy