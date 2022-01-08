Man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer with firearm

Adam Parsons, 38, pleaded guilty to assaulting a Redding police officer with a firearm, among other charges, and will face at least 58 years in prison, the Shasta County District Attorney's Office said.

Parsons entered his plea Wednesday in Shasta County Superior Court, where the charges included carjacking causing great bodily injury, false Imprisonment and others.

The DA's office said Parsons is due to receive a total sentence of 33 years and eight months, plus 25 years to life.

"What this means is that after he finishes serving his 33 years, eight months, he will start his second sentence of 25 years to life," the office said in a Facebook post.

Parsons' sentencing is set for Jan. 19.

The man was jailed as a home-invasion robbery suspect after being wounded during an officer-involved shooting with Redding police in December. He originally was charged with shooting a police K-9, but that charge was dropped after an investigation revealed the dog was struck by gunfire from the police officer.

Redding police said the K-9 "is at home recovering with his handler and his family."

The case stems from a home invasion involving an 80-year-old woman on Dec. 13. Police previously said Parsons forced his way into her home by throwing a cinder block through a rear glass window, stole items and took her car.

The wounded K-9 was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

