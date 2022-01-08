Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for 6th week

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Adele's 30 is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a sixth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Michael Buble's Christmas, followed by Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) at No. 3, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Nat King Cole's The Christmas Album at No. 6, the soundtrack to Encanto at No. 7, A Charlie Brown Christmas at No. 8, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 9 and A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector at No. 10.