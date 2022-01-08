ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for 6th week

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185Lhw_0dgOfJlc00

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Adele's 30 is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a sixth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Michael Buble's Christmas, followed by Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) at No. 3, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Nat King Cole's The Christmas Album at No. 6, the soundtrack to Encanto at No. 7, A Charlie Brown Christmas at No. 8, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 9 and A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector at No. 10.

Comments / 3

Related
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Best-Selling Christmas Album Ever Made

There’s been a lot of Christmas albums produced over the years, but there’s one artist who has the best-selling Christmas album of all time. That artist would be Elvis Presley. In order to sum up this answer by its sales, the RIAA certification takes into account the music streaming services of today and the physical purchases in previous decades.
MUSIC
KXLY

Billy Joel: Taylor Swift is this generation’s Beatles

Billy Joel says Taylor Swift is “this generation’s Beatles”. The ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ legend compared the country-turned-pop singer to iconic ‘Hey Jude’ band as he weighed in on both the ‘Shake If Off’ star and ‘Easy On Me’ hitmaker. Adele.
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Mariah Carey and Adele Keep Their Singles and Album Crowns in First Charts of 2022

The first U.S. chart news of 2022 finds that we haven’t actually gone out with the old and in with the new. Adele comes into the year still on top of the Billboard 200 album chart, as she probably will be for at least one more week… and Mariah Carey enters it still commanding the Hot 100, as she probably won’t again till next December.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Nat King Cole
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Adele
Person
Michael Buble
101 WIXX

The numbers are in: Dua Lipa and Adele ruled in 2021

MRC Data, which tallies sales information for Billboard‘s charts, has crunched the final sales numbers for 2021, and Adele, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo all came out on top. Adele’s album 30 is officially the top-selling album of 2021, with 1.464 million copies sold across all formats:...
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

It’s Official: Adele Had 2021’s Most-Loved Song & Album

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What was the music that fueled you throughout this trying year? If the survey results are to be believed, it was none other than Adele that gave music lovers life in 2021. The British singer’s new album “30” topped the list of the most beloved LPs,...
CELEBRITIES
b975.com

Ed Sheeran, Adele top list of best-selling UK singles & albums of 2021

Ed Sheeran and Adele ruled the charts in their home country in 2021. The Sun reports that Adele’s 30 was the best-selling album of the year in the U.K. — even though it only came out six weeks before the end of 2021 — while Ed’s single, “Bad Habits,” was the best-selling single.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Album#Christmas Gift
BBC

Adele's 30 was the biggest-selling album of 2021

Adele's 30 was the best-selling album of 2021, after just six weeks on sale. The star sold more than 600,000 copies of her so-called "divorce album", with 80% of those sales on CD and vinyl, bucking the trend towards streaming. However. the total falls far below the 800,000 copies her...
MUSIC
studyfinds.org

Best music of 2021: Adele tops list of best albums, singles in triumphant return

NEW YORK — It took five years for Adele to finally bless her fans with more music, but after only several weeks in stores, Americans are already crowning her new music the “Best of 2021.” That’s according to data from OnePoll’s latest survey, which asked a panel of 2,000 people to choose their favorites from both this year’s Billboard Hot 100 singles and 200 number-one albums lists.
MUSIC
theaquarian.com

AQ’s Staff Picks for the Top Albums of 2021

A lot has changed in the last decade – too much than we can count and too many things we hope to never relive, if we’re being honest. One thing that has changed, hopefully for the better, is the downfall of strict categorization of music. The Aquarian has spanned more than five decades with its roots in rock and roll, but as the 2020s continue to prove, the mindset, influence, and stylings of rock and roll are everywhere. There are variety of genres being intertwined in the mainstream, more pathways than ever before for those hoping to get their songs heard, and an increased assortment of acts deserving to be covered by outlets big and small. (That’s us!)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
bunewsservice.com

REVIEW: Adele’s “30”

Adele’s fourth album, “30,” arrived with massive amounts of fanfare and accolades, topping charts across the world and outselling Taylor Swift’s “Red” by hitting 500,000 pure copies in the United States in just three days. Yet, unlike the thousands of people on the internet...
BOSTON, MA
mix929.com

Adele joins exclusive chart club, thanks to ’30”s six-week stint at number one

Adele‘s new album 30 is enjoying a sixth week at number one on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, which has now allowed her to join an exclusive club. Adele has now spent 40 weeks at number one on the Top 200 over her career, counting 30‘s six weeks on top, plus 25, which spent 10 weeks at number one, and 21, which was number one for a record 24 weeks.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

TWICE Returns To Top 40 Of Billboard 200 As “Formula Of Love: O+T=<3" Breaks Record For Highest-Charting Album By Female K-Pop Act In Its 6th Week

TWICE has made Billboard history with their latest album!. On December 29 local time, Billboard announced that TWICE’s third studio album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” had climbed back up its Top 200 Albums chart (its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States) for the week ending on January 1.
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
253K+
Followers
47K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy