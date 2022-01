WEST TOWN — The Irish Nobleman Pub in West Town is temporarily closing through January, after owners say they did not have enough time to adapt to new rules mandating customers be vaccinated against COVID-19. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now required for patrons entering bars, restaurants, gyms and certain other indoor businesses in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the policy on Dec. 21 and it went into effect Monday, but owners of the neighborhood pub, 1367 W. Erie St., say that wasn’t enough time to prepare. Cook County has since implemented the requirement, as well.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO