The best of ‘90s performance combines with the distinct Lamborghini style of doing things better than anyone else to make this beautiful car. Lamborghini is one of those Italian sports car companies whose legend will precede them for centuries based on their classic models, let alone their modern cars. These things are an insane combination, style, luxury, speed, and abundant power. What more could you ask for? This particular car is a masterpiece of '90s Labo innovation as it boasts one of the brand's most potent engine's from the time, the Lamborghini V12. Without a doubt, this is one of the most famous power plants to ever come out of Italy as the 12-cylinder engine has become nearly synonymous with the brand itself. So how do you go about getting your hands on this incredible supercar?

CARS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO